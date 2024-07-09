Officials in Nigeria captured a hyena on Tuesday following a two-day chase after it escaped from a wildlife park in northcentral Plateau State – home to nearly one million people.

The hyena escaped from state-owned Jos Wildlife Park on the outskirts of Jos – the capital of the state, triggering panic among residents.

Jos Wildlife Park is a popular tourist destination in the state.

Residents near the park fled their homes and shops when they sighted the hyena running aimlessly on the street adjacent to the park.

Drones

A park official told Anadolu that the hyena was captured with the help of residents.

"The animal escaped around 2 am (local time) on Sunday after the channelling of its cage broke due to heavy winds," said the official.

He said authorities deployed drones and human capital in the search for the animal.

"But we found the hyena due to help from the local people," said the official, who did not disclose his name.

Chuwang Pwajok, who is head of the Plateau State Tourism Corporation, said: "After relentless search and rescue efforts, the missing hyena has finally been found, tranquilised, captured and safely returned to its enclosure."

Anxiety

Pwajok commended residents for their cooperation amid anxiety created by the hyena.

Sunday Gwang, a resident of Jos who lives 19 kilometres (12 miles) from the park, said he feared the hyena could attack children playing football at a nearby primary school.

"My fear has disappeared now that the zoological workers have captured it," he told Anadolu.

