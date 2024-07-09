By Brian Okoth

Prominent Kenyan preacher Allan Kiuna of the Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) has died.

JCC said in a statement on Tuesday: "It is with heartfelt condolences that today we announce our beloved Bishop Allan Kiuna has gone to be with the Lord."

"Bishop Allan Kiuna, the general overseer and founder of Jubilee Christian Church, was an extraordinary man who touched the lives of many and had a great passion for ministering not just locally but globally," the church added in its statement.

Kiuna died shortly after being admitted to a hospital in Kenya's capital Nairobi on Tuesday afternoon. His health condition had deteriorated while at home in the affluent neighbourhood of Runda.

Cancer diagnosis

The preacher, who was in his fifties, was diagnosed with myeloma cancer in 2018.

Myeloma is a type of blood cancer that can be treated but cannot be cured yet. The cancer develops in the bone marrow – the spongy tissue found inside bones.

Kiuna received treatment for the disease locally and abroad, including the United States.

In December 2023, he revealed that his treatment had cost him at least $3 million.

'Indelible mark'

"His (Kiuna's) unwavering faith, compassion, and dedication to the church and community have left an indelible mark on all who knew him. He was not only a spiritual leader but also a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend," JCC said.

"As a church and as a family, we appreciate the outpouring of love and support, especially from our church family. We kindly request some privacy as we go through this challenging time of mourning and reflection."

JCC added that: "More information will be provided regarding funeral arrangements in the coming days."

Kiuna is survived by his spouse, Kathy Kiuna, and three children.

Church branches

The preacher's family has urged for "respect (of) the family's need for space and quiet reflection."

JCC was founded by Allan and Kathy Kiuna in January 1999.

The church has at least 13 branches in different Kenyan towns, with the major ones being in the capital Nairobi, Kisumu and Nakuru cities.

JCC, which raises millions of US dollars in tithe annually, has thousands of members countrywide.

