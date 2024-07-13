Saturday, July 13, 2024

12:15 GMT — The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has rejected Israeli claims that one of its senior commanders was the target of an Israeli air strike on displaced Palestinians' tents in southern Gaza, which killed over 70 people and injured nearly 300 others.

Hamas said in a statement that Israeli media claims it targeted Mohammed Deif, the commander-in-chief of the Qassam Brigades, and a top Palestinian commander in its attack on the Al Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, are "unfounded."

It added that the Israeli media's allegations "come to cover up the scale of the horrific massacre the (Israeli) occupation has committed."

The attack on Saturday morning killed more than 71 Palestinians and injured 289 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

12:01 GMT — 10 Palestinians killed, 20 injured in Israeli attack on mosque in central Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and 20 more injured in an Israeli attack on a mosque in central Gaza.

"The Israeli army targeted a mosque in the Shati Camp, west of Gaza City, in central Gaza Strip," spokesman for the Civil Defence Agency Mahmoud Basal told Anadolu news agency.

The attack killed 10 Palestinians and injured 20 more, he added.

11:16 GMT — Gaza's Nasser hospital no longer able to function: hospital health officials

Palestinian health officials at Nasser Medical Complex, previously the biggest functioning hospital in Gaza, said that the hospital was no longer able to function.

Doctors said they were overwhelmed and could not provide medical healthcare to the large number of casualties because of the intensity of Israel's military offensive and acute shortages in medical supplies.

11:04 GMT — Death toll in Gaza from Israeli attacks rises to 38,443

At least 38,443 Palestinians have been killed and 88,481 others injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

"Armed clashes are still ongoing,” it added.

According to a statement from the Al Qassam Brigades, its fighters "managed to entrap a convoy of tanks into a tight ambush and destroy three Merkava tanks with Yassin 105 shells near the Abu Dhar Al Ghafari Mosque east of Rafah, in southern Gaza Strip."

Hamas's military wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, said on Saturday that its fighters destroyed several Israeli military vehicles in southern Gaza.

11:03 GMT — Al-Qassam Brigades say it destroyed three Israeli tanks in southern Gaza ambush

Hamas's military wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, has said its fighters destroyed several Israeli military vehicles in southern Gaza.

According to a statement from the Al Qassam Brigades, its fighters "managed to entrap a convoy of tanks into a tight ambush and destroy three Merkava tanks with Yassin 105 shells near the Abu Dhar Al Ghafari Mosque east of Rafah, in southern Gaza Strip."

"Armed clashes are still ongoing,” it added.

10:01 GMT — Over 70 dead, nearly 300 wounded in Israeli strike on Gaza camp

At least 71 Palestinians have been killed and over 289 others wounded in an Israeli attack targeting displaced persons' camps in southern Gaza.

Health Ministry statement gave an updated "toll of the horrific occupation (Israeli) massacre" at the Al Mawasi camp, up from at least 20 it initially said were killed.

Earlier in a statement, the Health Ministry in Gaza said that “the bodies of 20 Palestinians and over 90 injured arrived at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis after Israeli forces bombed the Al Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip.”

It said in a statement that “the occupation army committed a major massacre by bombing displaced persons camps in the Al Mawasi area in Khan Younis", leaving many casualties, including individuals and officers from the Civil Defense.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli army used five heavy missiles to target the Al Mawasi area, which was declared a safe zone by the Israeli forces.

09:50 GMT — Hamas official says those killed in Khan Younis were civilians

A senior Hamas official has said an Israeli Army Radio report that a strike on Gaza's Khan Younis had targeted Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif was "nonsense".

"All the martyrs are civilians and what happened was a grave escalation of the war of genocide, backed by the American support and world silence," Abu Zuhri said, adding that the attack showed Israel was not interested in reaching a ceasefire agreement.

07:35 GMT — Forced displacement by Israel repeated throughout Gaza — UN

The Palestinian Permanent Observer to the UN Riyad Mansour has said the forced displacement by Israel against his people is repeated throughout Gaza.

"We call again, with utmost urgency, on the international community to stop Israel’s slaughter and torment of the Palestinian people," Mansour wrote in an appeal to world leaders.

Mansour emphasised that the "inhumane, illegal, repeated forced displacement of civilians is happening all across Gaza, causing constant turmoil and trauma, especially to children and other vulnerable civilians, including the sick, wounded and disabled."

05:52 GMT — UN agency for Palestinians says has funds until end of September

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said it had enough funds to continue operating through September, following a pledging conference for the embattled body where UN chief Antonio Guterres pleaded for help from donors.

"We have worked tirelessly with partners to restore confidence in the agency," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said, after several nations withheld funding following Israeli allegations in January that a number of UNRWA's employees participated in the October 7 operation by Hamas.

Lazzarini said new pledges of funds would help ensure emergency operations until September.

04:21 GMT —Netanyahu reportedly going solo on Gaza talks, defying Mossad

Israeli media citing informed sources in Israel have revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is almost alone in steering negotiations on a hostage-prisoner swap deal with Palestinian resistance groups.

Public broadcaster KAN quoted unidentified sources who said Netanyahu is alone in conducting the talks, and he decided to harden his position related to the discussions.

Netanyahu is steering all details of the talks and is focusing on the negotiations more than in the past, they said.

03:50 GMT — US Senator Bernie Sanders calls attention to Gaza

Senator Bernie Sanders has urged the American public not to lose sight of the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, amid the media's focus on the US presidential election.

"While much of the media is focused on the drama of the US presidential election, we must not lose sight of what is happening in Gaza, where an unprecedented humanitarian crisis continues to get even worse," Sanders said in a statement.

Stating that Israel launched a total war against Palestinians, indiscriminately targeting them, Sanders said the Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "has ignored international law and made life unlivable in Gaza".

03:21 GMT — Israel kills aid workers in Gaza 'safe zone'

A UK-based aid group said one of its employees in Gaza was killed in an Israeli strike that hit its warehouse located inside an Israeli-declared humanitarian safe zone.

The strike also killed three staffers from other aid groups using the warehouse, the al-Khair Foundation said in a statement.

The warehouse was located in Muwasi, an area on Gaza's Mediterranean coast that is part of a "humanitarian safe zone" where Israel has told Palestinians to take refuge.

02:30 GMT — Palestinian groups target Israeli soldiers, vehicles in Gaza

The Palestinian resistance groups have announced more attacks on Israeli soldiers and vehicles in different areas of besieged Gaza.

In a statement, the Hamas group's Al-Qassam Brigades said its fighters hit two of the Israeli army's Merkava 4 tanks with explosives made of Israeli remnants of war in Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood, southwestern Gaza.

In another statement, Al-Qassam said it struck Israeli troops stationed in the Netzarim Corridor area, established by the Israeli army in central Gaza to separate northern Gaza from the southern parts, with mortar shells.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, of the Islamic Jihad group, also said it struck Israeli troops and vehicles in the Netzarim Corridor area with mortar shells.

