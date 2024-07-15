Spanish club Atletico Bilbao's highly-rated young footballer, Nico Williams Jr., is still reeling from his Man of the Match award at the just concluded 2024 European Championshipfinal in Berlin.

Williams Junior., whose parents are Ghanaian, featured as an attacking midfielder in Spain’s winning team against England at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

"Right now, we are not really aware of what we've done. Every footballer dreams of a moment like this. This is for everybody who believed in me from the very beginning. I'm really happy because we've made history,” said William shortly after receiving the award.

Williams scored the opening goal of the game in the 47th minute after an assist from Yamal Lamine, who is of Equatoguinean and Moroccan descent.

Tense tournament final

England drew level after a screamer from Cole Palmer outside the box in the 73rd minute.

Mikel Oyarzabal eventually won the game for Spain in the 86th minute.

Speaking about his performance in the decider, the UEFA Technical Observer Panel that decides the award recipient said: "He was very dangerous in attack, defended a lot, covered Marc Cucurella, and moved into midfield for combinations with Dani Olmo. He scored the first goal and was one of the most dangerous players on the field."

"I always try to do my best to help my team. It's true people are now getting to know me and have more respect for me; I appreciate that respect very much. I work every day to be one of the best in my position," added William.

Spanish players, management, and fans will most likely celebrate their record fourth European title all week while England's search for a first Euro title continues.

