By Pauline Odhiambo

YouTube lists scores of videos in multiple languages explaining what makes Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa unique. Using the same search criteria, Google displays around 20 pages.

Nigerian artist Ibrahim Bamidele decided to take the less obvious route as he attempted to find out why the lady without eyebrows who attracts millions of visitors to the Louvre in Paris each year "is such a big deal".

Thus was born the "Black Lisa", Bamidele's take on arguably the most famous painting in history.

To the untrained eye, this 32-year-old artist's recreation of da Vinci's classic may appear flippant at first sight. A closer, more inquisitive look at the parody peels off the layers to reveal a work that is as evocative as it is intriguing – just like the "Mona Lisa smile".

"I was one of those people who never really understood what was extraordinary about Mona Lisa, and I thought the only way to do so was to paint it," Bamidele tells TRT Afrika.

"As I was painting it, I finally understood what a phenomenal piece of work it is. Da Vinci managed to capture details without using any of the painting tools and equipment that are common today."

Of course, Bamidele's Black Lisa is more than just an artist's flight of fancy. Neither is the choice of colour just about representing people of a certain race.

"People can be treated differently based on the colour of their skin. This is not only a racial thing but also something that speaks to the issue of colourism among Africans of different skin tones," explains the Lagos-based artist.

Bamidele was inspired by one of his closest friends – an African whose blackness is often questioned due to albinism.

"What if your skin was a different colour than the one you have today?" he asks. "Would you see life in the same way you do today, or would you view it differently? Would you be treated better or worse?"

As someone who speaks to the world through his canvas, Bamidele's goal is to create art that "inspires people to appreciate each other despite our differences".

Early stirrings

Where many young people struggle to find their purpose, Bamidele knew from an early age that his life's calling was to be an artist.

His colourful artworks, which feature elements of spirituality contrasted against the backdrop of African fabrics, have been showcased in galleries across Nigeria, the UK and the US.

Many of his paintings have sold for thousands of dollars each, but Bamidele knows that the journey to becoming a renowned painter is paved with challenges.

"Being an artist wasn't celebrated when I was growing up, so even buying art supplies was hard. It was seen as an unnecessary indulgence rather than a skill or talent to be nurtured," he tells TRT Afrika."But I always believed that I would get to do what I love."

Going places

Bamidele's artistic streak was first noticed in his senior year of secondary school, where an art assignment saw him crowned the best in his class.

"The assignment was to make a Christmas card from a flexible paper, and mine came out so well that people kept complimenting my skill and asking how I did it," he recounts.

"That's when I realised I could do something with my talent and take it to the next level."

After high school, Bamidele chose to study fine arts at the Yaba College of Technology in Lagos.

Many in his family circle were sceptical of his decision to become a full-time artist, but he wouldn't let those doubts creep into his mind.

When the art supplies he needed to develop his skill proved too expensive for his single mother to afford, Bamidele took up a job as a primary school art teacher to support his passion.

African fabric

Inspired by his Yoruba culture, Bamidele chose to reflect the many beautiful aspects of Nigerian tradition in his art, starting with African fabrics.

While still in college, he experimented by mixing different patterned fabrics on canvas and, in so doing, discovered his signature style.

"I was exposed to different art material while in college, but I found Ankara (African fabric) the most appealing because I like having textures all around my paintings," explains the mixed-media artist.

Pablo Picasso and Georges Braque are credited with first using this art form in 1912.

Signature effect

"The use of Ankara in my art has a lot of cultural significance. These fabrics are ceremonial and beautiful in the sense that members of one family can wear outfits made from the same fabric during events to distinguish themselves from other guests," says Bamidele.

Most of Bamidele's artworks feature subjects with a halo around their heads to denote the spiritual.

Some of his pieces like "Divinity" and "Madonna in Thought" communicate the importance of being in tune with the spiritual realm.

He occasionally uses chalk, ink and other mediums like leaves to express the divinity of humanity.

"It is satisfying to make art that is uniquely yours," he tells TRT Afrika. "I hope to impact the world with my art so that people will appreciate and talk about it decades from now."

