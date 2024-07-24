BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Niger junta slashes fuel prices ahead of coup anniversary
The reduction of fuel prices is meant to ease the economic hardships in the wake of the political crisis.
Niger's Junta leader General Abdourahamane Tiani has been consolidating power after toppling the civilian government. Photo / Reuters
July 24, 2024

Niger has announced a reduction of fuel prices as the country grapples with an economy still recovering from the effects of a political crisis following a military takeover last year.

It comes amid plans to commemorate on Friday the first anniversary of the coup d'etat that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, who is being held as a prisoner.

Petrol prices have been reduced from 540 CFA (0.9$) to 499 CFA while diesel will sell at 618 CFA from 668 CFA.

Lifted sanctions

Niger’s economy was severely hit by sanctions imposed by its West African neighbours after the coup - which have since been lifted.

International aid that was suspended has also resumed. The International Monetary Fund last week announced a $71 million disbursement.

"The near- and medium-term economic outlooks have improved owing to the start of oil exports, the lifting of sanctions, and increased agricultural production," IMF deputy managing director Antoinette Sayeh said in a statement.

The IMF noted that the country's economic growth is expected to rebound to 10.6 percent this year.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
