TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye-Sudan business summit kicks off in Istanbul
We welcome Turkish investors "to contribute to the development of Sudan," says Ehlam Mahdi Sabeel, Sudanese minister of investment and international cooperation.
Türkiye-Sudan business summit kicks off in Istanbul
Praising the close and brotherly relations between the two countries, Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Ozgur Volkan Agar expressed that Türkiye is very happy with the great transformation Sudan is going through. / Photo: AA
July 24, 2024

The inaugural Türkiye-Sudan Business Forum and Logistics-Economy-Investment Expo has kicked off in Istanbul, bringing together the two countries' official and business circles.

"We aim to develop trade and investment relations. We are here to overcome the existing obstacles between Türkiye and Sudan and bring solutions," said Ehlam Mahdi Sabeel, Sudan's minister of investment and international cooperation, as she addressed the summit on Wednesday.

"We welcome every investor coming from Türkiye to contribute to the development of Sudan, we know that many companies in Türkiye are doing business in Sudan and we have provided all kinds of investment environment," she noted.

Ozgur Volkan Agar, the Turkish deputy trade minister, also said bilateral relations between the two countries will be improved thanks to sectoral cooperation as part of the event.

He expressed that participation in international fairs, trade delegations, bilateral agreements and other promotional activities are important in terms of increasing commercial and economic cooperation.

Increasing role in international trade

Pointing out that Türkiye attaches special importance to the African continent, Agar said: "Sudan has become one of the rising markets of Africa with its rich resources and strategic position with its remarkable progress in social, economic and political fields."

Praising the close and brotherly relations between the two countries, he added that Türkiye is very happy with the great transformation Sudan is going through.

"I would like to state that with its increasing role in international trade, Sudan is becoming a more attractive trade partner for our country's exports with its regional cooperation and economic potential," he stressed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us