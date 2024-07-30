Nigeria’s Cynthia Ogunsemilore, has strongly denied allegations of doping levelled against her by the International Testing Agency (ITA) at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Ogunsemilore, 22, was provisionally suspended on Saturday after she tested positive for a banned substance ahead of her opening fight at the Paris Olympics, ITA said.

“I have never doped in my life. Maybe they mistook my sample for somebody else’s, but it was not me. I’m still in the Games Village, and tonight there’s a hearing during which I’ll explain to them that I have not taken anything,” Ogunsemilore told Nigeria's sports news platform, Sports Village Square.

Ogunsemilore tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic on the World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited list, according to authorities.

Meanwhile, Vice President of the Nigerian Boxing Federation, Azanian Omo-Agege, told Nigeria’s Brilla FM that the situation with the suspended boxer is "worrisome.”

“There is not much to react to for now, as there is going to be another test on Tuesday. The outcome of the test will determine what to do next,” Omo-Agege said.

What is furosemide?

According to the National Health Service UK, furosemide is a type of medicine called a diuretic used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, and a buildup of fluid in the body, otherwise called oedema.

It's also sometimes used to help patients with weak kidneys pee.

Why is it banned in sports?

Furosemide, according to the International Testing Agency, is included in the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) list of prohibited substances because it can be used by athletes to mask the presence of performance-enhancing drugs in urine and/or excrete water for rapid weight loss.

It can be used to reduce weight among athletes, especially in sports where weight is a factor in competing or where having a lower weight may create an advantage in boxing, weightlifting, skating, etc.

As furosemide causes increased urine production, it can also be used to flush the system of other prohibited substances prior to a doping control test.

What natural foods are diuretics?

While diuretics mostly come in medication form, there are natural options like certain vegetables, teas, and herbs that could give off diuretic effects.

Natural options include dandelion, asparagus, green or black tea, and certain herbs,

Green and black tea, watermelon, grapes, berries, onions, and garlic are some examples ofdiuretic foods.

Banned diuretics are mostly consumed as drugs and not food, which Ogunsemilore has denied ingesting.

