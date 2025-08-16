SPORTS
2 min read
Police investigate after Ghanaian star Semenyo reports racist abuse at Liverpool
Liverpool match was halted after racist abuse reported by Bournemouth's Semenyo as Merseyside Police said an investigation under way.
Police investigate after Ghanaian star Semenyo reports racist abuse at Liverpool
Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring their second goal against Liverpool. / Reuters
August 16, 2025

Police have launched a hate crime investigation after ejecting a 47-year-old fan from Liverpool's stadium for his alleged racial abuse of Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo during the opening match of the Premier League season.

The incident occurred on Friday night at Anfield when Semenyo, who is Ghanaian, reported the abuse to referee Anthony Taylor in the first half with the score at 0-0. Play was briefly stopped while Taylor spoke to both coaches and team captains.

“Merseyside Police will not tolerate hate crime of any form,” said Chief Inspector Kev Chatterton, the match commander.

The fan's identity was confirmed and he was removed from the stadium, police added.

“We take incidents like this very seriously, and in cases like this we will be proactively seeking football banning orders, with the club, against those responsible,” Chatterton said.

Racist abuse online

Recommended

Semenyo, who scored both of Bournemouth's goals in the 4-2 loss, later posted further racial abuse that he received online.

“When will it stop,” the 25-year-old Ghana international wrote on his Instagram account.

Bournemouth players had consoled Semenyo and an anti-discrimination message was read out to the crowd inside Anfield after the halftime whistle.

The Premier League also said it will investigate the incident and “offer our full support to the player and both clubs.”

In a statement, Liverpool said it was aware of the allegation and that it condemns “racism and discrimination in all forms.”

“The club is unable to comment further as tonight’s alleged incident is the subject of an ongoing police investigation, which we will support fully,” it added late Friday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
DRC, M23 rebels miss deadline to reach Doha peace deal
Somali forces kill more than 100 al-Shabab terrorists
Hamas accepts 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal by mediators: Egyptian media
Putin informs South Africa's Ramaphosa about Alaska summit outcome
Egypt says ready to take part in international force for Gaza
Boko Haram founder's son reportedly arrested in Chad
US tightens visa rules for Nigerians, scrutinises applicants' social media accounts
Algeria assesses impact after magnitude 5.8 earthquake
Search underway for over 40 missing after Nigerian boat capsizes
Ukraine must cede territory to Russia: Trump hints
At least nine people killed in ADF attack in eastern DRC
Uganda targets higher gold exports after launching large-scale refinery
France seeks release of embassy staff arrested in Mali for 'destabilising' govt
Erdogan marks 26 years since Marmara earthquake, mourns victims
Israelis hold nationwide protests calling for end to Gaza war
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us