AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Train, bus collision kills five students in SA
A collision involving a bus and train in South Africa has killed at least five students.
Train, bus collision kills five students in SA
Earlier July, 12 school children and their driver died in an accident at Merafong Local Municipality in Gauteng province. / Photo: AA   / Others
July 31, 2024

Five students were killed on Wednesday afternoon when a school bus and a train collided in South Africa's northeastern Mpumalanga province, an official confirmed.

Moeti Mmusi, a spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, said the incident took place in the town of Middelburg.

Mmusi said many had been injured but could not give an exact number as emergency officials were still attending to the incident.

Earlier this month, 12 school children and their driver died in an accident at Merafong Local Municipality in Gauteng province, when their minibus was hit from behind by a pickup truck, causing it to overturn and catch fire.

Traffic accidents are becoming common in South Africa where millions of people commute using minibuses and buses as the main mode of transport.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us