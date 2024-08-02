1818 GMT — An Israeli delegation will travel to Cairo in the coming days for negotiations to reach a Gaza ceasefire and prisoners swap deal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

"The negotiating team for a hostage deal will depart for Cairo on Saturday night or on Sunday," his office said.

1900 GMT — Pentagon tells Israel it will adjust US troops in Middle East

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has informed Israel about current and future changes to US forces in the Middle East, the Pentagon said, amid threats from Iran and Hezbollah.

The Pentagon added that Austin had not yet made a final decision about which forces to deploy. Officials have told Reuters that a wide range of options are under consideration, including aircraft and naval assets.

"(Austin) informed the minister of additional measures to include ongoing and future defensive force posture changes that the department will take to support the defence of Israel," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters after a call between Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

1808 GMT — French lawmaker needs over 600 signatures to urge government to stop selling Israel arms

The French lawmaker needs just over 600 more signatures to complete his online campaign, in which he asks President Emmanuel Macron's government to halt arms sales to Israel.

As of Friday, 34,327 people had signed the online petition launched on February 14 to urge the French government to halt arms sales to Israel.

The campaign is still active on change.org and requires less than 700 more signatures to be successful. However, it is unclear what steps the French lawmakers will take after collecting 35,000 signatures.

According to the Defense Ministry's July 2023 report to Parliament, France has issued 767 export licenses for Israel since 2015.

1732 GMT — UAE distributes tents, aid to displaced families in Gaza

The United Arab Emirates announced that it had distributed tents and relief supplies to displaced Palestinian families in Gaza.

"As part of 'Chivalrous Knight 3 Operation,' 70 tonnes of relief aid and tents have been distributed to hundreds of families in Gaza," the UAE’s official news agency WAM said.

The news agency added that the teams had "set up dozens of shelter tents for families who have been forced to leave their homes due to the ongoing situation and continuous displacement across the Gaza."

1717 GMT — UNRWA warns situation in occupied West Bank deteriorating

The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) warned that the situation in the occupied West Bank is deteriorating amid ongoing Israeli attacks.

"The situation in the West Bank is worsening daily. Nur Shams and Tulkarm (refugee) camps are suffering from water shortages and electricity outages," UNRWA said in a statement.

It added that the Israeli army's "operations continue causing destruction and threatening the lives of people in the area."

The UN agency described the Israeli attacks in the West Bank as a "silent war," urging for its end.

1624 GMT — UN envoy calls for urgent de-escalation in Middle East tensions

United Nations special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Tor Wennesland, urged for de-escalation of tension in the Middle East.

"In recent days, I have engaged in critical discussions with the relevant parties and member states in the region, including Lebanon, Egypt and Qatar, in support of regional de-escalation.

"I underscored the urgency of addressing the growing risk of a serious escalation, which poses a substantial threat to regional stability," Wennesland said in a statement.

He said that discussions examined ongoing efforts to mediate and de-escalate the situation and explored ways to prevent a spillover of the conflict.

"I reaffirmed the necessity of urgent, coordinated action to prevent further deterioration of the situation. It is crucial that we act decisively and collectively to address the immediate threats and lay the groundwork for a lasting peace," he added.

1551 GMT — Arson attack on pro-Palestinian protest camp in Munich, no injuries

In a pre-dawn attack on a pro-Palestinian protest camp near Ludwig Maximilians University in the southern city of Munich, a man set fire to display cards, posters, and flags.

The fire caused several hundred euros in damage but injured no one, according to local police. The suspect is accused of dousing several displays, posters, and flags in front of the pro-Palestinian camp with gasoline and setting them on fire.

Flash fires broke out, but did not spread to the tents and pavilions set up in downtown Munich. A short time later, officers apprehended a suspect who was fleeing the scene. However, he was later released.

The camp was set up near the university in May to protest Israel's bombardment of Rafah, southern Gaza, which is still ongoing, with total casualties in the besieged coastal enclave nearing 39,500.

1534 GMT — Archbishop of Canterbury urges nations to respect ICJ opinion

The Church of England's spiritual head urged governments to respect the findings of the United Nations top court that Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, saying the law should not be upheld in a "selective manner".

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), known as the World Court, said in an advisory opinion last month the occupation should be withdrawn as soon as possible. It is not binding but carries weight under international law.

At the time, Israel's foreign ministry rejected the opinion as "fundamentally wrong" and one-sided. There was no immediate reaction to the Archbishop of Canterbury's comments.

Justin Welby - who also heads the worldwide Anglican Communion - said in a statement the ICJ opinion had made it clear the occupation is "unlawful" and must end.

"At a time when the world is marked by increasing violations of international law ... it is imperative governments around the world reaffirm their unwavering commitment to all decisions by the ICJ, irrespective of the situation," Welby said.

1438 GMT — Nearly two-thirds of Gaza buildings damaged in war: UN

Nearly two-thirds of the buildings in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed since the Gaza war began in October, the United Nations said.

"UNOSAT's latest damage building assessment, based on satellite imagery... reveals that 151,265 structures have been affected in the Gaza Strip," the UN Satellite Centre said.

"Of these, 30 percent were destroyed, 12 percent severely damaged, 36 percent moderately damaged, and 20 percent possibly damaged, representing approximately 63 percent of the total structures in the region."

The assessment was based on comparing imagery from May 2023 onward with images from July 6 this year.

"The impact on civilian infrastructure is evident, with thousands of homes and essential facilities being damaged," the agency said.

1421 GMT — US prepares to send more combat aircraft to Middle East: report

The United States is preparing to send more combat aircraft to the Middle East amid rising tensions between Israel and other countries in the region, said a report.

American forces in the Middle East were taking "necessary measures" to increase combat readiness and to protect US troops and allies against any threats from Iran or Iran-backed militia groups, The New York Times reported, citing an anonymous US military official.

While it has been unclear how many planes will be sent, the officials said the US is working on "calibrating" its measures to "send enough of the right types of aircraft as quickly as possible to help defend Israel without appearing to escalate the conflict."

The report came a day after US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed US military deployments to support Israel against various threats in a phone call.

"The President discussed efforts to support Israel’s defence against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive US military deployments," the White House said in a statement.

1416 GMT — Funeral processions held globally for Hamas leader Haniyeh

Several countries held funeral processions for Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas' political bureau, who was assassinated by Israel in Iran's capital Tehran.

Haniyeh's body was transferred to Qatar's capital Doha for his funeral following the Friday prayer. He will be buried in a cemetery in the Gulf nation's city of Lusail.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei led prayers at a memorial event for Haniyeh on Thursday in Tehran.

In-absentia funeral prayers were also held in various parts of Türkiye, where several marches have been held in protest of Haniyeh's assassination.

Prayers in-absentia were also held in Gaza and occupied East Jerusalem, as well as in various cities in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Lebanon. Several protest marches were held in towns across Jordan to protest Haniyeh's assassination.

The Pakistani Parliament also held a funeral prayer in absentia.

1351 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israeli military sites in northern Israel

Hezbollah said it targeted military sites in northern Israel while Tel Aviv continued its air raids on various southern Lebanese towns.

In several statements, Hezbollah reported that it struck the al-Samaqa site in the occupied Kfar Shuba hills and the Marj Israeli site with rocket weapons.

The group also confirmed hitting Israeli troop deployments in the Dahira site and Blida site with artillery shells.

Early, Hezbollah claimed launching anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli warplanes inside Lebanese airspace in the south, forcing them to retreat and withdraw beyond the Lebanese border.

The official Lebanese news agency reported Israeli artillery shelling on the outskirts of the western region town of Tyre Harfa. An Israeli drone also carried out a strike targeting the border town of Dahira with three missiles.

1346 GMT - UK calls for de-escalation of tension on Israeli-Lebanese border

The UK's foreign secretary has reiterated his concern over the ongoing tension on the Israeli-Lebanese border, calling for de-escalation on the Blue Line.

"I’m here on the ground meeting with influential figures to call for immediate de-escalation in the region," David Lammy said in a Foreign Office statement, released after his Lebanon trip along with Defence Secretary John Healey ended.

Lammy, whose first official visit to Lebanon as foreign secretary, called for de-escalation along the Blue Line and the need for a diplomatic solution based on UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

His visit came after condemning the strike in Golan Heights which killed at least 12 lives and raised deep concerns over the risk of further escalation and destabilisation.

1316 GMT - UN agency concerned by 'frightening increase' in hepatitis cases in Gaza

The head of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) expressed concern over a “frightening increase” in hepatitis A cases in Gaza.

"People in Gaza are facing yet another peril: Hepatitis A is spreading, including among children," Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, posted on X.

He noted that since Israel began its war on Gaza, the agency has reported nearly 40,000 cases in its shelters and clinics against only 85 in the same period before the war.

"This is a frightening increase," he warned. Lazzarini attributed this rapid increase to the collapsed waste management system. "Piles of trash are accumulating in the scorching summer heat. Sewage discharges on the streets while people queue for hours just to go to the toilets."

"All combined make a dangerous recipe for diseases to spread," he added.

1215 GMT —Gaza truce talks to resume despite Haniyeh's assassination

Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap negotiations between Israel and Hamas are expected to resume soon, despite the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, according to the Israeli media.

"We need to let tempers cool after the three-day mourning (by Hamas) over his death, then we will resume contact,” the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation quoted unnamed Israeli sources as saying.

"Haniyeh's absence contributes to pushing negotiations forward towards agreement," the sources added.

However, the Israeli BroadcastingCorporation reported that in conversations with senior American officials, mediators said that Haniyeh's assassination has complicated the negotiations over the hostages, and it remains unclear what will happen next.

"The Americans have asked the Qataris and Egyptians to do everything possible to push the negotiations toward an agreement, despite Haniyeh's assassination," it said.

There was no immediate comment from Hamas.

1201 GMT — Haniyeh’s assassination undermines efforts to stop Gaza war: Mauritania

Mauritania said the assassination of Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh "undermines international efforts to end violence in the Middle East and ongoing genocide in Gaza."

The Foreign Ministry of the North African country in a statement condemned Haniyeh’s killing as a "violation of all ethical and diplomatic norms and agreements."

The ministry called on the "international community to take responsibility for enforcing respect for international law and humanitarian standards," emphasising the need to "create conditions to end the suffering of the Palestinian people and ensure their rightful freedom and independence."

1149 GMT — Israel’s 'totally meaningless' assassinations 'not a game changer': Israeli journalist

Israel's assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders are "totally meaningless" and serve no purpose except the "ego of some Israeli machos," according to Gideon Levy, a prominent Israeli journalist and author.

"Assassinations are not a game changer. They have never been and they will never be, and therefore, all those murders are still without purpose," Levy said in an interview with Anadolu.

"It doesn’t serve anything; not the Israeli interest, not security, nothing. It’s really a children’s game, children who all want to be James Bonds and to show how sophisticated they are."

1140 GMT — Peace can't be achieved by killing negotiators: Ankara

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli has said on X that "you cannot achieve peace by killing negotiators and threatening diplomats."

He was responding to Israel's summoning of Türkiye's deputy envoy after the Turkish Embassy lowered its flag to half-mast as Ankara observed a day of mourning over the assassination of Palestinian group Hamas' political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh.

945 GMT —Crowds gather for Haniyeh's funeral in Doha

Qatari authorities implemented stringent security measures to ensure the safety of the funeral proceedings for Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, who was assassinated in Iran’s capital Tehran.

Long queues were witnessed at Hamad International Airport in Doha during the night as people gathered to attend the funeral, which will be attended by officials from many countries.

Several main and side streets in Doha have been closed to traffic, with police implementing strict security measures, especially around the Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque, where the funeral prayer will be held after Friday prayers, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The area around the mosque has also seen a significant presence of journalists from local and international media to cover the funeral.

0918 GMT — Israel claims killing Islamic Jihad military official in Gaza

Israel claimed that it killed a senior military figure from the Islamic Jihad movement in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Israeli army said its forces targeted and eliminated Mohammad al-Jaabari, the deputy head of weapons production and official responsible for financing weapon manufacturing infrastructure.

There was no immediate comment from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement on the Israeli claims.

0855 GMT — 4 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on southern Gaza

At least four Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Friday in an Israeli air strike targeting a home in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

In a statement, the Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza said: "Our teams retrieved four martyrs and several wounded individuals after Israeli warplanes targeted the Barbakh family's home in Khan Younis."

The statement did not specify the number of injured or the severity of their injuries following the Israeli attack.

10:44 GMT — Killing of Hamas leader not helpful for ceasefire talks — Biden

US President Joe Biden said the assassination of Palestinian group Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh did not help reach a ceasefire in Israel's war in Gaza.

There has been an increased risk of an escalation into a broader Middle East war after the assassination of Haniyeh in Iran drew threats of retaliation against Israel.

The resistance group Hamas and Iran's Revolutionary Guard confirmed the death of Haniyeh, who had participated in internationally-brokered indirect talks on reaching a ceasefire in Gaza.

10:30 GMT — Blinken, UAE discuss ceasefire efforts in Gaza, statement

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with the United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, release hostages and increase humanitarian assistance, the US mission to the Gulf Arab state said.

09:55 GMT — Biden speaks with Netanyahu to reaffirm US commitment to Israel’s security

President Joe Biden spoke afternoon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the White House saying in a readout that Biden “reaffirmed his commitment to Israel’s security against all threats from Iran, including Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.” Vice President Kamala Harris also participated in the call.

Biden also discussed efforts to support Israel’s defence and the importance of reducing tensions in the region, officials said.

The US president discussed with Netanyahu new US military deployments to protect against possible attacks from ballistic missiles and drones. In April, US forces intercepted dozens of missiles and drones fired by Iran against Israel and helped down nearly all of them.

08:42 GMT — Jordan, Iran discuss 'dangerous' escalation in region

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Iranian counterpart Ali Bagheri Kani discussed the "dangerous" escalation in the region during a phone call.

The two ministers discussed ways to reduce tensions and protect the region from the "catastrophic consequences” of the escalation, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It added that stopping the aggression on Gaza and respecting international law and international humanitarian law are the first steps towards reducing it.

07:30 GMT — Prominent citizens urge India to halt arms shipments to Israel amid Gaza war

A group of eminent citizens in India has written a letter to the country’s defence minister, calling on him to halt the license process that enables exporters to send arms and ammunition to Israel.

“India should immediately suspend its collaboration in the delivery of military material to Israel. Further, India must immediately make every effort to ensure that weapons already delivered to Israel are not used to contribute to acts of genocide or violations of international humanitarian law,” said the letter to Rajnath Singh.

The group included former Supreme Court and high court judges, economists, activists and authors including Booker prize-winning author Arundhati Roy.

06:30 GMT — Sweden, Slovenia advise against travel to Israel, Palestinian territories

Sweden and Slovenia issued strong advisories urging their citizens to avoid traveling to Israel and the Palestinian territories due to escalating tensions in the region

"Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is tightening Sweden's travel advisory regarding Israel and Palestine. From now on, there is a strict advisory against all travel to both countries," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson also wrote on X.

"Take this decision seriously. The security situation in the Middle East is serious and can quickly worsen," he added.

05:45 GMT — Biden vows to back Netanyahu as Hezbollah missiles hit Israel

US President Joe Biden has spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the White House saying in a readout that Biden "reaffirmed his commitment to Israel's security against all threats from Iran," including its allies Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Vice President Kamala Harris also participated in the call.

Biden also discussed efforts to support Israel's defence and the importance of reducing tensions in the region, officials said, despite no let up in Israeli genocide in Gaza and assassinations in the region that have escalated regional tensions.

According to Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), Israel is responsible for 17,081 attacks in eight countries since October 7 last year, including the occupied Palestinian territory, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Yemen, Jordan, Iran and Iraq.

04:50 GMT — Biden urged to end silence over Israeli land grab, Gaza genocide

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), America's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, has said the Biden administration must take action after Israel announced a new seizure of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank and massacred more civilians in Gaza.

Israeli announced the seizure of almost 2,000 acres of Palestinian land near the town of Salfit in the occupied West Bank.

"The Biden administration’s continued silence on the daily massacres and other war crimes in Gaza, and on the de facto annexation of the West Bank, sends the clear message to the far-right Israeli government that it will never be held accountable for any action it takes, no matter how illegal or immoral," CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said.

04:20 GMT — Al Jazeera says Israel's trying to justify killing of journalists

Al Jazeera has slammed Israel's accusation that journalist Ismail Al-Ghoul was a Hamas operative.

"The network condemns the accusations against its correspondent Ismail Al-Ghoul, without providing any proof, documentation or video," it said in a statement, adding that it reserved the right to take legal action against those responsible.

"The Israeli occupation forces had previously abducted Ismail on March 18 during their raid on al-Shifa Hospital, detaining him for a period of time before his release, which debunks and refutes their false claim of his affiliation with any organisation," it said.

03:30 GMT — Israel threatens Hezbollah's Nasrallah

Israel's Foreign Minister has threatened Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

"Hassan Nasrallah, stop the boasting speeches, threats, and lies before you pay a heavy price," said Israel Katz in a post showing Nasrallah side-by-side with recently assassinated Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr.

"We will act with full force to restore security to the residents of the north."

03:00 GMT — Jewish group slams Zionism as Israel's genocide in Gaza crosses 300 days

The Jewish Voice for Peace, a Jewish organisation aimed at Palestine's liberation, has denounced Israel's carnage in Gaza, now in its 301st day, saying they will keep standing with Palestine.

"Today, in grief and horror, we recognize 300 days of genocide perpetrated by the Israeli government against Palestinians in Gaza," Jewish Voice for Peace said on X.

"As we continue to demand a ceasefire and fight for a future where all are free and safe, our commitment to a free Palestine has only grown stronger. And we decry the intentional choices by the US and Israeli governments that have led to this deplorable marker. We will never forget the continued resilience and steadfastness of Palestinians living through this horror."

For our live updates from Thursday, August 1, 2024, click here.