A huge explosion has rocked the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday evening, with police fearing casualties and reporting gunfire shortly after the blast.

The explosion occurred on Mogadishu's popular Lido beach, followed by gunfire.

Police official Ahmed Abdi told Anadolu news agency over the phone that, following the attack, security forces rushed to the beach, which also houses several hotels.

The main road leading to the scene has been sealed off, he added.

"We don't know the exact cause of the explosion, but it appears to be a suicide attack," Abdi said, adding, "We also don't know how many people were killed or injured."

Popular beach

Lido beach is frequented by civilians, security officials, and businesspeople.

Former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has condemned the attack. The explosion occurred while residents were swimming on Lido beach, causing deaths and injuries, Khaire said on his X account.

"I send my deepest condolences to the families, relatives and friends of those who were martyred in these explosions," he said.

"The fact that the terrorist attack coincides with this night when the beach is the most congested shows the hostility of the terrorists to the Somali people."

Security forces had been deployed. "Swift action by security forces neutralised the attackers, while medical teams are attending to the victims on the scene," Somali National News Agency reported.

The al-Qaeda-linked terror group Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack in the Horn of Africa country. The group has carried out numerous deadly attacks in Somalia in recent years.

