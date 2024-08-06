BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
3 MIN READ
Kenya's carmaker Mobius ceases operations
Mobius was part of a push by investors and governments in Africa to create jobs by launching home-grown vehicle manufacturers.
Kenya's carmaker Mobius ceases operations
The Mobius II first generation SUV by Kenyan car maker Mobius Motors is seen in the company's show room in Nairobi. Photo / Reuters
August 6, 2024

Kenya's Mobius Motors, which started making rugged, low-priced SUVs designed for Africa's roads a decade ago, has decided to stop operating due to financial challenges, a company statement and a shareholder source said on Tuesday.

Mobius, founded by a London-born investor who experienced the continent's bumpy roads while working for a forestry company in Kenya, found tax hikes in the East African country meant its business model was no longer sustainable, the source at one of the company's shareholders told Reuters.

"The business could not sustain itself. There were some challenges," said the source, asking not to be named.

The owners considered moving production to a different country, but that option was rejected due to the logistical challenges of moving the existing assembly line from Nairobi, the shareholder added.

Home-grown vehicles

Mobius initially produced a boxy, no-frills SUV designed for the modest budgets of African consumers, going for 1.3 million Kenyan shillings, equivalent to about $13,000 at the time and roughly half the price of an imported second-hand SUV.

It later launched updated editions with extra features.

Mobius, whose investors include Britain's Playfair Capital, was part of a push by investors and governments on the continent to create jobs by launching home-grown vehicle manufacturers. They included Uganda's Kiira Motors, Ghana's Kantanka and Nigeria-based Innoson Motors.

At the same time, global automakers such as Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and Germany's Volkswagen AG also boosted their investments in markets including Kenya and Rwanda to tap into growing economies and rising consumer demand.

Second-hand imports

They all, however, faced the same challenges: stiff competition from second-hand imports from abroad.

Creditors will meet on August 15 to vote on the voluntary liquidation, the company - which was not listed - said in the statement that appeared in newspapers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us