The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said that the international community must act swiftly and generously to tackle the urgent needs of the growing number of refugees in Uganda.

Renewed violent clashes that have escalated between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)'s army and M23 rebels in eastern Congo have forced many to flee to Uganda.

Since M23 rebels capture d a border town in eastern DR Congo over the weekend, more than 2,000 refugees have crossed into Uganda, which is already struggling with a surge of displaced people.

"The number of people fleeing from DRC into Uganda is not expected to subside very soon because there seems to be no end in sight of the conflict, " Carol Sparks, the UNHCR head of external engagements, said.

Dwindling funding

Sparks added that whenever the numbers of new refugees arrive, this means that the needs are also growing.

According to the UN refugee agency, more than 50,000 refugees are expected to cross into Uganda by the end of 2024, which will create a financial need of more than $30 million.

The Ugandan government has been sounding alarm over the influx, and decrying dwindling funding from donor countries.

The East African country is currently struggling to raise more than $1 billion to take care of refugees.

'No one will be hungry'

"There is a challenge of resources. However, what we can assure refugees is that no one will be hungry," said Charles Bafaki, Uganda's assistant commissioner for refugees in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Moses Odokonyero from the humanitarian aid organisation International Rescue Committee said that refugees have economic potential that can be harnessed to promote their self-reliance by addressing policy, legal and practice barriers that hinder their right to work.

Uganda is the third-largest refugee-hosting country in the world, and the largest in Sub-Saharan Africa, hosting more than 1.6 million refugees and asylum seekers from several neighbouring, according to the UNHCR.

