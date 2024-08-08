AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Somali cabinet approves bill for direct voting
The Somali cabinet has approved a bill for universal suffrage, edging the country closer to direct elections after more than 50 years.
Somali cabinet approves bill for direct voting
In 2023, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud promised to end the country's complex clan-based indirect voting system. / Photo: AA
August 8, 2024

Somalia's cabinet approved two bills on Thursday to move the country from indirect elections to one-man, one-vote polls scheduled for 2026.

Political analyst Mohamud Abdikarim, who is based in Mogadishu, told Anadolu that the approval of two bills is a step toward achieving political stability in Somalia.

"To achieve a direct election and political stability and have a multiparty system is not easy and will take time but the job starts now and it is the responsibility of the current regime to fulfill their promises to ensure that the next election will be direct," he said.

Abdikarim added that the government should sit with the opposition to avoid a repeat of what happened in the last presidential and parliamentary elections which saw political unrest and violent protests.

Clan-based indirect voting

The bills will have to be approved by parliament and signed into law by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Mohamud promised last year to end the country's complex clan-based indirect voting system, which has been in place for more than 50 years.

Somalia last held direct elections in 1967.​​​​​​​

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us