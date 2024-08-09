BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Ethiopia signs deal for mega-airport set to be 'Africa's biggest'
The proposed airport will have capacity to handle 100 million passengers a year and provide parking for 270 aircraft.
Ethiopia signs deal for mega-airport set to be 'Africa's biggest'
Ethiopian Airlines is among Africa's most successful airline / Photo: Getty Images
August 9, 2024

Ethiopia has signed an agreement for the design of a new four-runway airport that will be Africa's biggest when construction is completed in 2029, the head of state-owned Ethiopian Airlines said on Friday.

Located near the town of Bishoftu, around 45 km (28 miles) from the capital Addis Ababa, the airport will have capacity to handle 100 million passengers a year and provide parking for 270 aircraft, Ethiopian Airlines' CEO Mesfin Tasew told a news conference.

Dubai-based engineering and consulting firm Sidara will design the airport, the company's director of operations Tariq Al Qanni said.

Plans to build the airport were first announced in 2018.

Five-year project

Mesfin said Bole Addis Ababa International Airport, the current main hub for Africa's biggest airline, will soon reach its capacity of serving 25 million passengers per year.

"It is a five-year project (that) will be finalised in 2029. It will be the biggest in Africa," Mesfin said.

"Phase one alone will cost at least $6 billion... The money will come through loans and there are already companies that already showed interest."

Ethiopian Airlines carried 17 million passengers in the 2023/2024 financial year, and expects to carry 20 million passengers in the financial year that started in July.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us