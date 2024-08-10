Egypt says Israel's "deliberate killing" of unarmed Palestinians shows that it lacks a political will to end the war in Gaza.

Egypt's foreign ministry statement on Saturday came after more than 100 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on a Gaza school sheltering displaced people.

The Israeli army has admitted responsibility for the strike that killed at least 100 people in a school housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, calling it a "precise strike."

Ismail Al-Thawabta, director general of the Gaza government media office, told AFP that the strike "resulted in more than 100 martyrs and dozens of injuries, most of which are in severe and critical condition".

'Precisely struck'

The government media office said that the school was housing about 250 women and children, about half of them women and children.

The Islamic Jihad Palestinian military group said that the strike took place "during the dawn prayer".

Israel's army said it had "precisely struck" Hamas fighters claiming they were operating within a command and control centre embedded in the Al-Taba'een school.

The strike comes two days after authorities in Gaza said more than 18 people were killed in Israeli strikes on two other schools in Gaza City.

"Enough!" shouted Khan Yunis resident Ahmed al-Najjar.

"Have mercy on us, for God's sake, the young children and women are dying in the streets. Enough!"

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.