Rwandan President Paul Kagame reappointed Edouard Ngirente as the East African country’s prime minister Tuesday, the president’s office announced.

The appointment came days after Kagame was inaugurated for a new five-year term on Sunday.

Ngirente, an economist, was first appointed to the position in August 2017.

Prior to his first appointment as prime minister, Ngirente worked with the World Bank Group in Washington, D.C. as a senior advisor to the executive director in charge of African countries.

New cabinet

Prior to joining the World Bank, he served in various positions in Rwanda’s Finance Ministry.

Ngirente, 51, holds a PhD in Agricultural Economics from the Catholic University of Louvain (UCL) in Belgium.

He is expected to help the president form a new Cabinet in the coming days.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.