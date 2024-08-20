BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Senegal's Faye sets up commission to review oil, gas contracts
President Faye has vowed to renegotiate the terms of contracts with foreign operators in the country if needed.
Senegal's Faye sets up commission to review oil, gas contracts
Authorities have not shared details on the audit. / Photo: AFP
August 20, 2024

Senegal has set up a commission of legal, tax, and energy sector experts to review its oil and gas contracts and work to rebalance them in the national interest, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko said.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who defeated the ruling coalition candidate in a landslide victory in March, ordered an audit of the oil, gas, and mining sectors after coming into office and vowed to renegotiate the terms of contracts with foreign operators in the country if needed.

Authorities have not shared details on the audit or updates on any renegotiation plans.

Sonko, on Monday, said they were committed to their promise to the Senegalese people "to come back to these various agreements to re-examine them and work to rebalance them, obviously in the national interest."

He said the commission will have sufficient resources to look into the contracts and hire experts from abroad if necessary. He did not say how long the review would take.

The move comes soon after Senegal became an oil producer for the first time. Australia's Woodside Energy announced in June that its Sangomar oil and gas field had produced its first oil.

Gas production is also due to begin by the end of the year at the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, operated by BP.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us