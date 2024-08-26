AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Dam collapses in Sudan, kills at least 60 people
Floods swept through villages near the Arbaat Dam, crashing into the surrounding mountains and then flowing back into the villages, causing extensive destruction.
Dam collapses in Sudan, kills at least 60 people
Hundreds of residents fled to mountain peaks to avoid the danger of the floods while others remained trapped in villages, according to the same source. / Photo: AFP
August 26, 2024

At least 60 people were reported dead as a dam collapsed in eastern Sudan on Monday amid torrential rains, according to local media.

Many people remain missing after the collapse of the Arbat Dam, which contains a reservoir that is a primary source of fresh water for Port Sudan city, according to the Sudanese daily Al-Taghyeer.

The newspaper, citing witnesses, said floods swept through villages near the Arbat Dam, crashing into the surrounding mountains and then flowing back into the villages, causing extensive destruction.

Hundreds of residents fled to mountain peaks to avoid the danger of the floods while others remained trapped in villages, according to the same source.

The dam was constructed in 2003 to capture rainwater for use during the dry season. However, it has not undergone regular maintenance for several years.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us