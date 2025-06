Libya's eastern-based administration on Monday said it was shutting down "all oil fields" under its control and "suspending all production and exports until further notice."

The move by the Benghazi-based administration, which controls most of the country's oil fields, comes amid rising tensions after rival authorities based in the capital Tripoli took over the central bank on Monday morning and replaced its governor.

