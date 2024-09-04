Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine will undergo surgery, his lawyer said Wednesday, a day after suffering a leg wound during a chaotic incident in which his party initially reported he was shot.

The critic of President Yoweri Museveni was in the town of Bulindo, around 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of the capital Kampala, when his National Unity Platform (NUP) party said the incident took place.

But on Wednesday his lawyer, George Musisi, told AFP that Wine is "is out of danger, but according to the doctors, he will undergo a surgery to remove suspected fragments from a tear gas canister, which hit him."

In confusing scenes in the immediate aftermath of Tuesday's incident, the opposition leader, real name Robert Kyagulanyi, was rushed to Nsambya Hospital with images and video shared on social media showing the 42-year-old grimacing in pain.

'Tear gas attack'

Musisi alleges the incident occurred when police "indiscriminately" fired tear gas at a small group of supporters in Bulindo town, where Wine had been for a meeting.

"A teargas canister was aimed at him and it exploded injuring him on the leg," he said.

Musisi condemned the incident and said police had arrested four party supporters during the fracas.

Ugandan police said on Tuesday they would open an investigation into "the alleged shooting and any related incidents."

The statement, posted on X, said officers at the scene disputed the opposition's version of events, saying Wine had stumbled and injured himself while getting into his vehicle.

Out of danger

NUP party spokesperson described the situation late Tuesday, condemning the actions of police.

"Shortly after he got out of the car, these people on a very short-range situation aimed at him with a projectile that hit his left leg," Joel Ssenyonyi told reporters.

"He's got a wound, the bone was bruised, but thankfully it did not break," he said, explaining that the canister exploded and "fragments" entered his leg.

Wine and his NUP have been a thorn in the side of Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for nearly 40 years.

He challenged Museveni in 2021, but the septuagenarian leader was re-elected for a sixth term.

