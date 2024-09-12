AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa 'execution' shooting leaves seven family members dead
Police call the shooting an execution as some victims appeared to have been shot in the head.
South Africa 'execution' shooting leaves seven family members dead
The Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli, visited the Khambule family in Highflats where seven family members were shot and killed. Photo / South Africa police / Others
September 12, 2024

Unknown gunmen shot dead seven members of the same family, including three children, in an execution-style killing in their home in rural South Africa, police said Thursday.

A five-year-old boy was among those killed in the shooting at a homestead in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province late Wednesday, police said. The eldest victim was a woman aged about 55, they said.

The motive for the attack in the Highflats area, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) northwest of the coastal city of Durban, was not yet known.

"We are convinced as police that it was an execution. It was a planned murder," provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told reporters outside the house.

Shot in head

Some of the victims appeared to have been shot in the head while on the floor, he said. "There was a total of about 25 bullets that were used."

The gunmen burst into the house as the family was watching television. They made one member of the family, who was outside the house, knock on the door and then opened fire once it was opened.

South Africa has one of the highest peacetime per capita homicide rates in the world.

Nearly 6,200 people were murdered in the country between April and June, according to police figures released in August.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us