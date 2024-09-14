BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Malawi sees huge boost in tobacco revenue despite drought
The sales from the leaf increased by 40 per cent to $396.28 million during the season.
Malawi sees huge boost in tobacco revenue despite drought
Malawi's exports account for over 5 percent of the world's total tobacco exports. Photo / Reuters
September 14, 2024

Malawi recorded a 40% increase in sales of tobacco, its biggest export commodity, in the 2024 selling season, despite an El Nino-induced drought, the country's industry regulator said on Saturday.

The Malawi Tobacco Commission (TC) said sales volumes had increased 10% during the season, which runs from April to August. Malawi is one of the biggest producers of burley tobacco in the world.

The TC said in its final season report that sales from the leaf increased to $396.28 million, up from $283.76 the previous year. Over the same period, volumes increased to 133.1 million kilograms from 120.5 million kilograms.

“This represents a substantial surge. The increase in sales volume, revenue and the average price per kilogram indicates a strong and positive performance compared to the previous year,” the TC said.

Tobacco resilient

Despite the drought, which hit most of Malawi's agricultural output, especially the staple food maize, the tobacco crop proved resilient, helping the country to profit from a surge in global demand.

"Global demand is high due to consecutive calamitous weather impacts in major producing countries," said Limbani Kakhome, a spokesperson for Japan Tobacco Leaf, one of the commodity's top buying companies in Malawi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us