Sierra Leone President Julius Bio has called for a full investigation into the collapse of a seven-storey building in the capital that killed at least eight people, including three children, with more trapped under the rubble.

The building in eastern Freetown, thought to be used for both residential and commercial purposes, collapsed on Monday, the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) said in a statement.

The victims include three adult males, two adult females, two girls under five, and one boy under five.

"We will launch a full-scale inquiry into this disaster and do all we can to prevent any recurrence of such a tragedy," President Bio said in a post on X social media platform.

Rescue operation

The the cause of the collapse is not yet clear, but dozens of people are believed to have lived in the building.

A large-scale rescue operation involving cranes is underway and the president has also assured full government support to rescue efforts by the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA).

"We will muster all our efforts to rescue, where possible, and provide all the support for survivors," he said.

An AFP journalist saw responders using their bare hands, shovels and pick axes to frantically search for survivors.

Recover victims

Large crowds continue to gather around the remains of the structure, with concrete slabs piled high next to the corrugated metal roofs of neighbouring buildings.

The NDMA said it remained "committed to the rescue efforts, hoping to recover more victims trapped beneath the collapsed structure".

The agency said it would "continue conducting vulnerability assessments to help reduce the frequency of building collapses across the country".

