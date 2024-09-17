South Sudan and Sudan have made progress towards restarting the flow of South Sudan's crude oil through a pipeline that passes through Sudan, authorities said.

The resumption of exports is crucial for South Sudan's economy, which relies heavily on oil revenue.

"Sudanese engineers have accomplished the necessary technical preparations for the resumption of oil production," South Sudan President Salva Kiir's office said in a statement late on Monday after a meeting in Juba between Kiir and Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fatt ah al-Burhan.

"Engineers from South Sudan are expected to visit Sudan in the coming weeks to familiarise themselves with the readiness of the facilities so as to jump-start production," the statement added.

"There has been a breakthrough, and (news of) it will come to public very soon," South Sudan's Finance Minister Marial Dongrin Ater told a news conference late on Monday.

Export disruptions

The pipeline was damaged during a conflict between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces in February, leading to a halt in oil exports.

This disruption has had serious consequences, including environmental contamination and rising food prices in Sudan.

During a recent meeting in Juba, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, discussed the resumption of oil production.

Sudanese engineers have completed the necessary preparations, and South Sudanese engineers are expected to visit Sudan to assess the readiness of the facilities.

Revenue source

South Sudan's Finance Minister Marial Dongrin Ater announced that a breakthrough had been achieved and that further details would be released soon.

The exports are a crucial source of revenue for South Sudan and Sudan takes a cut of the oil as a transit fee.

The main pipeline carrying oil from South Sudan through Sudan for export w as halted in February because of damage stemming from a war between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Before the war, South Sudan was exporting approximately 150,000 barrels of crude oil per day through Sudan.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.