By Brian Okoth

Gabon's deposed President Ali Bongo Ondimba has announced his retirement from politics.

In a letter addressed to the Gabonese people, Bongo called for the release of his family members, who he describes as collateral following his ouster by the military in August 2023.

In the letter, the deposed president said: "The evening of August 29, 2023 ended my term as head of state in painful circumstances. These events brought to power a transitional system, which, in the coming months, will face the ballot box and the vote to set our country on a new path."

Bongo further said that he had what was needed to "change" Gabon, but "a system ultimately turned against" his family, which he describes as "a symbol of an era."

'New political leaders'

The former president added that his family members, who he termed "helpless scapegoats", are being subjected to mistreatment by the military government.

"Our country is the witness, a spectator, hoping for legitimate change. For my part, I respect and understand the will of citizens to want new political leaders to build the future and I want to reaffirm my withdrawal from political life and the definitive renunciation of any national ambition."

Bongo added: "This also applies to (Gabon's former First Lady) Sylvia (Bongo Ondimba), and (the eldest son) Noureddin (Bongo Valentin)."

In his passionate appeal, the former head of state said: "Because our country is, has always been and will always be a country of honour, I call for appeasement, for an end to the violence and torture against my family, particularly my wife Sylvia and my son Noureddin and for their release, because they have been imprisoned for too long now for acts of which they have not been found guilty, scapegoats for a situation that goes far beyond their person."

'Military authorisation'

Bongo further said: "I have imposed many trials on them throughout their lives through my choices. But their imprisonment and the abuse they have suffered for over a year go far beyond anything a wife and son have to endure."

Bongo also said in the letter that personally, his movements have been restricted and that he has been subjected to daily surveillance.

"My visits depend on the authorisation of the military. Isolated from the outside world without communications, without news of my family."

The former Gabonese leader said should he and his family be granted release, he would not pose "a risk of threat, trouble and destabilisation (of Gabon) at this time of reconstruction."

'Vengeance than justice'

According to Bongo, the alleged mistreatment of his family smacks more of "vengeance than justice."

He further emphasised that whatever decisions the military rulers take, they should peg them on him as a former president, and not his family members.

"I am fully aware of what has been accomplished under my presidency, as well as of the shortcomings for which I alone assume responsibility, both on the social level and in terms of the functioning of our institutions," Bongo said.

"Therefore, I call on my country, its leaders and my fellow citizens to renounce vengeance and to write its next history with harmony and humanity," Bongo said.

Father, son five-decade rule

The deposed president had ruled Gabon for nearly 14 years – from 2009 to 2023, while his father, Omar Bongo, had ruled Gabon for nearly 42 years – from 1967 to 2009.

Ali Bongo was ousted through a military coup in late August 2023 after controversially being declared the winner of that month's presidential election.

His distant cousin, General Brice Oligui Nguema, was installed as Gabon's transitional president.

Upon seizing power, the Gabonese transitional government promised to hold free elections in August 2025.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.