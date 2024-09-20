AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ghana approves 13 candidates in race for president
Two women among candidates cleared for the race as the electoral commissions battles public confidence.
Ghana approves 13 candidates in race for president
The electoral commission is investigating said it was investigating claims of voter register irregularities. Photo / Reuters
September 20, 2024

Ghana's Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and ex-president John Dramani Mahama are among 13 candidates approved for the 2024 presidential poll, the electoral commission said on Friday.

Voters in the West African gold- and cocoa-producing nation head to the polls on December 7 to elect a successor to President Nana Akufo-Addo, who will step down in January after serving the constitutionally mandated eight years.

Former president Mahama, 65, represents the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party and Bawumia, a 60-year-old economist and former central banker, was picked by Akufo-Addo's ruling New Patriotic Party as its candidate.

No party has won more than two consecutive terms in government in Ghana's democratic history.

Women in race

The commission said it had also accepted the candidacies of Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former trade and industry minister who resigned from the ruling party to stand as an independent, Nana Kwame Bediako, a businessman competing for the first time for the top job, and Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, one of two women in the race.

On Tuesday, Mahama's NDC party held nationwide protests against alleged irregularities, saying the electoral commission had illegally transferred voters to different voting stations without their knowledge.

The electoral commission said it would review a petition submitted by the party at the end of the demonstrations and provide a response in the coming days.

The allegations dent the electoral authority's image when public confidence is low.

A July survey by pan-African research group Afrobarometer showed trust in Ghana's electoral commission at an historic lo w since confidence polls started in 1999.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us