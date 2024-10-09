Ghana is introducing new measures to combat illegal mining, the presidency said on Wednesday, amid mounting public pressure on the government to address the issue in recent weeks.

Illegal mining, locally known as "galamsey", poses a serious risk to the environment by polluting soil and water in the West African nation which is also the main producer of gold on the continent.

In a statement, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo announced "the deployment of additional military personnel" as well as "naval boats on polluted river bodies to ensure the immediate cessation of all mining activities, legal or illegal, in and around these water bodies."

"In a bid to enhance legal action against illegal mining activities, four dedicated courts have already been established," the statement added.

Protests

Illegal mining particularly threatens cocoa production, one of the country's most important economic sectors.

Since 2022 the sector has been struggling with an economic crisis and rampant inflation, leading to a growing number of farmers selling their land to illegal miners.

In September, protests broke out over several days in the capital Accra over the government's handling of illegal mining.

Fifty-four activists were detained, sparking public outcry, with many accusing the government of repressing freedom of expression.

Protesters released

The arrests prompted another wave of demonstrations earlier this month, calling for the release of the activists and further calling for an end to "galamsey."

On Wednesday, Ghanaian courts released the protesters with the exception of one, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, accused of leading the protest movement.

The country's trade unions had called for strike action on October 10 to pressure the government, but on Wednesday halted the call after meeting with the head of state Akufo-Addo.

Ghana, a country of 33 million people, was forced to default on its external debt due to a 2022 financial crisis.

It is gradually steadying its economy with a relief package worth $3 billion from the International Monetary Fund.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.