AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Dead whale washes up on Cape Town beach
Humpback whales are frequently spotted just off the Cape coast between June and December.
Dead whale washes up on Cape Town beach
A City of Cape Town official examines a deceased Humpback whale washed up on Long beach Simon's town in Cape Town. Photo / Reuters
October 16, 2024

The carcass of a juvenile humpback whale washed ashore on a beach on Tuesday in South Africa's coastal city of Cape Town.

The cause of the whale’s death is unknown, according to officials, but City of Cape Town coastal management said it was uncommon for whales to wash ashore.

Local South African media reported that no visible injuries were detected on the whale.

The carcass was found early morning on Tuesday, and was removed in the afternoon to be disposed at a landfill site.

“We received a call from our colleagues at coastal management of a humpback whale, baby humpback whale, stranded on Long Beach, Simon’s Town, Cape Town," said Cape Town city senior superintendent Marwaan Davids.

"We did an assessment to ascertain exactly what is needed and how bad it is, and how we are going to manage to get the whale off the beach.”

Humpback whales are frequently spotted just off the Cape coast between June and December, as they migrate there seasonally to calve and rear their young.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us