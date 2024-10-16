The carcass of a juvenile humpback whale washed ashore on a beach on Tuesday in South Africa's coastal city of Cape Town.

The cause of the whale’s death is unknown, according to officials, but City of Cape Town coastal management said it was uncommon for whales to wash ashore.

Local South African media reported that no visible injuries were detected on the whale.

The carcass was found early morning on Tuesday, and was removed in the afternoon to be disposed at a landfill site.

“We received a call from our colleagues at coastal management of a humpback whale, baby humpback whale, stranded on Long Beach, Simon’s Town, Cape Town," said Cape Town city senior superintendent Marwaan Davids.

"We did an assessment to ascertain exactly what is needed and how bad it is, and how we are going to manage to get the whale off the beach.”

Humpback whales are frequently spotted just off the Cape coast between June and December, as they migrate there seasonally to calve and rear their young.

