Somalia offers university scholarships to Sudan students
The war in Sudan has disrupted education and most facilities are now closed, according to the charity group Save the Children.
Plumes of smoke rise during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan / Photo: Reuters
October 16, 2024

Somalia has offered university scholarships to dozens of Sudanese students whose studies were interrupted after a civil war broke out between Sudan’s military and a paramilitary group in April 2023.

The scholarship programme is targeted at Sudanese students who were displaced by the war and are residing in Somalia, and is meant to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries.

It will include 30 paid bachelor’s degree scholarships in Somali universities and colleges. Selected students will study in the faculties of public health, economics, veterinary medicine, Agriculture, Islamic studies and law.

The war in Sudan has disrupted education and most schools are now closed, according to the charity group Save the Children.

It said schools were being occupied by armed groups and used as weapons storage facilities. Battles have also been fought of education premises.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
