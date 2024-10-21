TÜRKİYE
Turkish Festival in DC attracts thousands with rich cultural displays
The festival showcases Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage, offering attendees a vibrant experience of Turkish culture through lively music, traditional cuisine, and artistic displays.
Visitors were treated to a variety of performances, including traditional Turkish folk dancing, live Turkish folk music. / Photo: X/@TC_VasingtonBE / Others
October 21, 2024

Thousands of people have gathered in Washington, DC for the annual Turkish Festival, immersing themselves in a lively celebration of Turkish culture, featuring vibrant performances, traditional music, and authentic cuisine.

Organised by the Turkish-American Association of Washington DC (ATA-DC) on Sunday, the festival took place on Pennsylvania Avenue, near the Capitol, offering a showcase of Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage.

Visitors were treated to a variety of performances, including traditional Turkish folk dancing, live Turkish folk music, and performances by musicians from the broader Turkish republics, all of which captivated the audience.

Cultural showcase

Festival booths showcased a rich array of Ottoman-Turkish cultural products, with hand-woven Turkish carpets, traditional Ottoman garments, and intricately designed tiles capturing the attention of many visitors.

In addition to the cultural exhibits, the festival offered a variety of entertainment for all ages, including children's games, live music, and other cultural activities.

The event drew thousands of attendees, ranging from members of the Turkish American community to people from diverse backgrounds, with a noticeable interest from American visitors eager to explore the cultural experience.

