BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Foreign embassies running black market forex sales - Ethiopia PM
The prime minister said his government will strictly monitor embassy activities and take action against offenders.
Foreign embassies running black market forex sales - Ethiopia PM
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made the remarks while addressing parliament on Thursday. / Others
October 31, 2024

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has accused foreign embassies of engaging in black market operations in Ethiopia.

“There are some embassies that are robbing Ethiopia's resources and doing black market foreign currency business,” Abiy said on Thursday during his address to the House of People’s Representatives.

He claimed embassy involvement in unauthorized foreign exchange activities.

His remarks stressed concerns about economic strain attributed to the black market, where illegal currency exchanges have affected the availability of foreign currency in Ethiopia.

Monitor embassy activities

“So far, we have been patient. We don’t want to damage our healthy relationships with countries. However, we want relationships that respect the law of the land,” he said and vowed that the government will strictly monitor embassy activities and take action if they do not refrain from black market operations.

Ethiopia, in a major move, recently introduced a macroeconomic reform policy to address the country’s long-standing economic problems by implementing a competitive, market-based exchange rate determination.

Banks and registered forex bureaus have begun offering official forex transaction rates, while the black market operates on the sidelines, posing a significant threat to Ethopia’s forex stability.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us