Police in South Africa have arrested two people in connection with the killing of controversial South African businessman Mark Lifman.

Lifman, 57, was shot and killed by "unknown assailants" at the parking area of Garden Route Mall in Western Cape Province on Sunday morning.

"The circumstances of the incident is now the subject of a police investigation, and more information cannot be disclosed at this stage," Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said, as quoted by South Africa's News 24 outlet.

Pictures of the scene, which had been cordoned off by police, showed a body, which had been covered in an emergency blanket.

Police arrived at the scene minutes after 11am local time (0900hrs GMT).

Suspects tracked down

News 24 reported on Monday that two people, allegedly caught on camera fatally shooting Lifman, were tracked down and arrested.

The suspects had reportedly escaped in a small hatchback after the incident.

Lifman had been accused of murdering South African Brian Wainstein in August 2017.

The suspect, a prominent figure in South Africa's alleged organised crime circles, was due to appear in the Western Cape High Court on Monday for the Wainstein murder trial.

He was facing multiple serious charges, including murder, attempted murder, money laundering, and gang-related offences.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.