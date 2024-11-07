Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains defiant despite his team's Champions League defeat to Inter Milan, insisting they'll recover from their current struggles.

The Gunners lost 1-0, with a penalty sealing their fate. Arteta believes refereeing errors cost his side rather than their own shortcomings.

Arsenal's loss adds to the growing sense of crisis around the team. They've won just two of their last six games and are fifth in the Premier League, seven points behind Liverpool.

The absence of captain Martin Odegaard, injured for several weeks, has been a major blow.

Mounting pressures

Arteta has also had to contend with injuries to other key players and a spate of red cards.

Off the pitch, the sudden departure of sporting director Edu has impacted the club. Edu, who played a crucial role in transforming Arsenal into title contenders, has agreed to join Nottingham Forest.

Despite the mounting pressure, Arteta remains upbeat.

"If we play the way we played tonight, we have a big chance to win at Chelsea this weekend," he said. "I've told the players I'm proud of them. We're disappointed, but we'll recover."

Arsenal cannot afford to lose to Chelsea if they hope to win their first league title since 2004.

