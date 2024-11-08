Grammy Awards 2025: Nigerian artists dominate nominations
All the five nominees in the Best African Music Performance category are Nigerian artists who have achieved massive success internationally.
November 8, 2024

Nigerian Afrobeat giants have for the second year running dominated nominations for the Grammy Awards in the Best African Music Performance category.

The category was introduced last year in a bid to make the Grammy Awards more fair and representative.

All the five nominees in the category for the 2025 Grammy nominations are Nigerian artists who have achieved massive success internationally.

Yemi Alade has been nominated for her song Tomorrow, Asake and Wizkid have been nominated for their collaboration MMS, while Davido and American artist Chris Brown have been nominated for their collaboration Sensational.

Burna Boy also received a nod for his song Higher and Tems closed the list for her song Love Me JeJe.

South African singer Tyla won the category last year for her song Water.

Beyonce leads the nominations for the Grammy awards with 11, following the release of her critically acclaimed genre-bending record that vaunts Black country culture, organizers announced Friday.

That makes her the most nominated artist in Grammy history.

The 2025 Grammy Awards winners will be announced on February 2 in Los Angeles.

Best African Music Performance

“Tomorrow,” Yemi Alade

“MMS,” Asake & Wizkid

“Sensational,” Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay

“Higher,” Burna Boy

“Love Me JeJe,” Tems

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
