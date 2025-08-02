AFRICA
2 min read
South Africa arrests 1,000 illegal miners with more feared still underground
The police operation targeted clandestine mining near the village of Barberton, close to the borders of Eswatini and Mozambique.
South Africa arrests 1,000 illegal miners with more feared still underground
Police say the miners are foreign nationals without valid documentation to be in South Africa. / Others
August 2, 2025

South African police said Friday they have arrested some 1,000 undocumented migrants working in gold mines in the northeast of the country.

A police spokesman for the Mpumalanga province, where the week-long sweep took place, told AFP there could be more arrests because there are still illegal miners underground.

"As they are coming out, they have been taken," said the spokesman, Donald Mdhluli.

The police operation, which started on Monday, targeted clandestine mining near the village of Barberton, close to the borders of Eswatini and Mozambique.

‘Thriving underground’

The Sheba Mine is owned by Barberton Mines who said in a statement: "Earlier this year there was outcry from the community and employees when Barberton Mines retrenched workers as the mine was unprofitable and facing closure. Now we know the reason why!

Recommended

"Food and supplies have been getting to a thriving illegal mining world underground, which had to be stopped, hence this intervention with the police and mine security. This message needs to be spread and illegal mining will not be tolerated," it added.

"About 1,000 illegal miners who are also illegal immigrants have been arrested," Mdhluli said, calling it a joint operation between mine security and the police.

He said that "there are no fatalities recorded so far".

Clandestine miners

The arrests come less than a year after a similar operation conducted near the town of Stilfontein, west of Johannesburg, where at least 90 clandestine miners lost their lives before their mines were definitively shut in January.

As in the Stilfontein operation, police near Barberton surrounded the illegal mine to prevent supplies entering, forcing those inside to come to the surface.

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Egypt's Sisi says Israel's war in Gaza a 'systematic genocide'
South Africa says relations with US 'reached a low'
Türkiye-Africa relations getting stronger in all areas
South Africa urges more countries to stand up to Israel's 'genocidal activities'
Ankara launches Parliamentary Commission to build 'Terror-Free Türkiye' in historic move
Foreign mercenaries hired to fight for RSF paramilitaries - Sudan army
'Risk of starvation' for thousands trapped in besieged Sudan city
Türkiye taking historic steps to safeguard nation’s future: Erdogan
Kiev working on visit by Türkiye’s president: envoy
Guinea revokes bauxite mining deal with UAE aluminium firm
Pay TV provider MultiChoice insists subscription fee cuts 'not tenable' in Ghana
Rwanda agrees to take up to 250 deportees from US
70 Al Shabaab terrorists killed in botched suicide bombing in Somalia
Russia's former president Medvedev warns of 'further steps' after Moscow abandons missile moratorium
Netanyahu blocked Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal backed by security chiefs — Israeli media
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us