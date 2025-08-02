The first natural gas shipments from Türkiye to Syria have begun, Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Türkiye-Syria natural gas pipeline on Saturday, Bayraktar said natural gas from Azerbaijan will be delivered to Syria through Kilis, a Turkish border city neighbouring northern Syria.

Natural gas connection from Kilis to Syria's Aleppo was completed on May 21, with the restoration of damaged pipelines.

He said up to 2 billion cubic metres (BCM) of natural gas can be exported annually to Syria, generating electricity to power 5 million households.

Bayraktar also said that electricity exports to Syria currently flow through eight points, with capacity set to increase by 25 percent initially and then more than double.

