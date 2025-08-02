AFRICA
1 min read
Mali charges ex-PM Mousa Mara with undermining state in social media post
Mousa Mara was charged by a cybercrime judge with "undermining the credibility of the state and opposing legitimate authority".
Mali charges ex-PM Mousa Mara with undermining state in social media post
Moussa Mara in 2014, when he was Prime Minister of Mali. / AFP
August 2, 2025

A former prime minister of Mali was charged Friday with "undermining the credibility of the state" following a social media post about his visits to political prisoners, a Bamako prosecutor said.

Moussa Mara held the post of prime minister for a brief eight months from 2014 until 2015.

He was previously summoned for questioning following a July 4 post on X in which he spoke of visiting the prisoners and promising to ensure them justice.

Mara was charged Friday by a cybercrime judge with "undermining the credibility of the state and opposing legitimate authority", the prosecutor's office told AFP.

Recommended

He remains in jail with a trial scheduled for September 29.

His lawyers condemned the proceedings in a statement and said they would have more to say soon.

RELATEDTRT Global - Mali's economy to grow despite foreign aid cuts, says IMF
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Egypt's Sisi says Israel's war in Gaza a 'systematic genocide'
South Africa says relations with US 'reached a low'
Türkiye-Africa relations getting stronger in all areas
South Africa urges more countries to stand up to Israel's 'genocidal activities'
Ankara launches Parliamentary Commission to build 'Terror-Free Türkiye' in historic move
Foreign mercenaries hired to fight for RSF paramilitaries - Sudan army
'Risk of starvation' for thousands trapped in besieged Sudan city
Türkiye taking historic steps to safeguard nation’s future: Erdogan
Kiev working on visit by Türkiye’s president: envoy
Guinea revokes bauxite mining deal with UAE aluminium firm
Pay TV provider MultiChoice insists subscription fee cuts 'not tenable' in Ghana
Rwanda agrees to take up to 250 deportees from US
70 Al Shabaab terrorists killed in botched suicide bombing in Somalia
Russia's former president Medvedev warns of 'further steps' after Moscow abandons missile moratorium
Netanyahu blocked Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal backed by security chiefs — Israeli media
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us