WAR ON GAZA
Israeli moves to expel Gaza residents, annex West Bank unacceptable: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish top diplomat Fidan meets Hamas delegation, says Israel's policy of genocide by starving Palestinians in Gaza reflects Netanyahu's lack of seriousness about the ceasefire.
Israel’s moves to expel Gazans, annex West Bank unacceptable: Turkish foreign minister / AA
August 2, 2025

Israel's actions to expel Palestinians in Gaza from their lands and annex the occupied West Bank are unacceptable, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has told Hamas Shura Council head Mohammed Ismail Darwish.

Fidan met with a Hamas delegation led by Darwish in Istanbul, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources on Friday.

The Hamas delegation stressed that the amount of humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza falls far short of the needs and criticised Israel’s uncompromising stance in ceasefire negotiations.

Fidan stated that Israel continues a policy of genocide by starving the people of Gaza, adding that this approach reflects that the government of Benjamin Netanyahu is not serious about reaching a ceasefire.

He emphasised that Israel aims to break the people of Gaza’s resistance by prolonging ceasefire talks and forcing displacement.

Underlining Türkiye’s support for the continuation of negotiations, Fidan noted the growing international public support for Palestinians.

He stated that as a result of public pressure, more and more countries are recognising the Palestinian state, and Israel is becoming increasingly isolated.

Fidan also reaffirmed that Türkiye's support for the Palestinian cause will continue in the strongest manner.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages.

SOURCE:TRT World
