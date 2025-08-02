AFRICA
US hails first DRC-Rwanda talks since deal as 'significant step'
Washington facilitates new agreements on security, development and oversight as part of efforts to secure lasting peace in Africa’s Great Lakes region.
US President Donald Trump has congratulated Rwanda and DR Congo on the peace deal. / REUTERS
August 2, 2025

The US has hosted high-level talks this week aimed at accelerating the implementation of a peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda, as part of broader efforts to end tensions and foster economic growth in Africa’s Great Lakes region.

The meetings, held in Washington from July 30 to August 1, focused on advancing security coordination and laying the groundwork for regional economic integration, the US State Department said.

"These meetings focused on implementation of the security aspects of the agreement and building a framework for regional economic growth opportunities, which together are critical to achieving long-term stability and durable peace in the Great Lakes region," the department said in a statement.

On Friday, officials from both nations initialed the Regional Economic Integration Framework Tenets, which call for joint action in areas including energy, infrastructure, mining, tourism, national park management, and public health.

‘Significant step forward’

"Through joint coordination... the DRC and Rwanda will drive economic progress and improve the lives of people and the communities where they live across the Great Lakes region," the State Department said.

Delegations from both countries also convened the inaugural meeting of the Joint Oversight Committee on Thursday.

The body will be tasked with implementing the peace agreement and resolving disputes.

The meeting resulted in the appointment of commission chairs, agreement on governing procedures, and preparations to launch a Joint Security Coordination Mechanism.

The State Department called the meetings "a significant step forward" and said Washington would soon host a summit of heads of state from the region to promote peace, stability and prosperity.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
