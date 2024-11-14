Thursday, November 14, 2024

1101 GMT –– At least 43,736 Palestinians have been killed and 103,370 wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement.

1226 GMT –– Initial reports of Israeli attack on Damascus suburb of Mazzeh

Syrian regime news agency reported initial accounts of an Israeli attack on the Mazzeh suburb of the capital Damascus.

1223 GMT –– Israel hits roughly 30 points over 48 hours in south Beirut

The Israeli forces said they struck around 30 points in the southern suburbs of Beirut over the past 48 hours.

1159 GMT –– Iran tells UN nuclear chief it won't negotiate under 'intimidation'

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Iran will not negotiate under "intimidation" as he held crunch talks with the UN nuclear chief weeks before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said achieving "results" in nuclear talks with Iran was vital to avoid a new conflict in the region already inflamed by Israel's war in Gaza and Lebanon.

His visit comes just days after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Iran was "more exposed than ever to strikes on its nuclear facilities" giving Israel "the opportunity to achieve our most important goal".

Grossi said Iranian nuclear installations "should not be attacked" but Trump is expected to give Israel a far freer rein after he takes office in January.

1139 GMT –– Israel arrests 6 more Palestinians, illegal settlers attack farmers

The Israeli army arrested six more Palestinians in military raids in the occupied West Bank as illegal settlers staged new attacks on Palestinian farmers.

Army forces raided several towns in the West Bank, including Nablus, Jenin, Tubas, Ramallah, and Bethlehem, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a joint statement.

Official Palestinian news agency WAFA said several homes were searched during the raids.

In the town of Bani Naim east of Hebron, Israeli forces searched several homes and questioned nine young people before releasing them, WAFA said.

1114 GMT –– Israel warfare methods 'consistent with genocide': UN committee

Israel’s methods of warfare in Gaza are consistent with genocide, including mass civilian casualties and intentional suffering imposed on Palestinians: UN Special Committee

1022 GMT — Israel reports rocket, drone attacks from Lebanon, Iraq

Israel reported the launch of rockets and drones from Lebanon, Iraq and Syria as regional tension continues to escalate over its devastating war on Gaza.

A statement said 10 rockets were fired from Lebanese territory, causing air-raid sirens to sound in Upper Galilee in northern Israel. It said some of the rockets were intercepted, while the remaining hit open areas. No information was provided about injuries or damage.

0735 GMT — Strike hits south Beirut after Israel evacuation order: report

An air strike hit the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital after Israel warned residents to leave parts of the Hezbollah bastion, AFPTV images showed.

A plume of grey smoke rose over the area after the latest strike since Israel sharply intensified its bombardment of Lebanon in September.

Shortly before the strike, Israel had issued a warning to residents to leave their homes.

0745 GMT — Israel bombs Gaza City, killing several Palestinians

Israeli bombardment has targeted the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in Gaza City where civilians were located, killing at least three Palestinians.

In a separate attack on the outskirts of Hamama School, Israel has wounded 10 Palestinians, The Palestinian Information Center (PIC) said.

Israel also has intensified its attacks across Gaza, artillery shelling hit the southern and eastern areas of the Zeitoun neighbourhood.

0504 GMT — HRW accuses Israel of Gaza 'war crime' over 'forcible transfer'

Human Rights Watch said in a report Israel's repeated evacuation orders in Gaza amount to the "war crime of forcible transfer", and to "ethnic cleansing" in parts of the Palestinian territory.

"Human Rights Watch has amassed evidence that Israeli officials are... committing the war crime of forcible transfer", the HRW report said, adding that "Israel's actions appear to also meet the definition of ethnic cleansing" in the areas where Palestinians will not be able to return.

0450 GMT — Ben & Jerry's says parent Unilever silenced it over Gaza stance

Ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's said in a lawsuit filed that parent company Unilever has silenced its attempts to express support for Palestinian refugees, and threatened to dismantle its board and sue its members over the issue.

The lawsuit is the latest sign of the long-simmering tensions between Ben & Jerry's and consumer products maker Unilever.

"Ben & Jerry's has on four occasions attempted to publicly speak out in support of peace and human rights," according to the lawsuit. "Unilever has silenced each of these efforts."

Ben & Jerry's said in the lawsuit it has tried to call for a ceasefire, support the safe passage of Palestinian refugees to Britain, back students protesting at US colleges against civilian deaths in Gaza, and advocate for a halt in US military aid to Israel, but has been blocked by Unilever.

0224 GMT — 3 young siblings killed in Gaza as Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill 6

An Israeli strike on a home in northern Gaza killed three siblings aged 6 and under, among at least six people killed in air strikes in the war-ravaged territory, Palestinian medics said.

In Lebanon, an Israeli air strike on an apartment building south of Beirut killed at least six people and wounded 15, the Health Ministry said.

0041 GMT — Six Israeli troops killed, deadly strikes in Lebanon

Israel suffered one of the deadliest days of its ground offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon when six of its soldiers were killed in combat near the border.

The soldiers "fell during combat in southern Lebanon", the army said in a statement. Their deaths mean 47 Israeli troops have been killed in combat with Hezbollah since September 30, when Israel sent ground forces into Lebanon.

The army's announcement came after new Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said there would be no easing up in the war in Lebanon.

2335 GMT — UN Council condemns attacks on peacekeepers in Lebanon

The UN Security Council (UNSC) condemned recent attacks on the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL), calling on all parties to respect the safety of members of that force.

In a statement, the Council condemned the attacks on October 29, November 7 and November 8, which wounded several Blue Helmets. They did not name who they believed to be responsible.

"They urged all parties to take all measures to respect the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and premises," the Council said.

2131 GMT — South Africa condemns Israeli minister's call to annex West Bank

South Africa has condemned a statement by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich that 2025 will be the "year of annexation" of the occupied West Bank.

The department emphasised the need for a decisive response by the international community against Israel's settlement expansion in the Palestinian territories and its provocative policies.

2107 GMT — Spain slams Israeli statements favouring annexation of West Bank

Spain has strongly rejected statements by the Israeli government in favour of Israel's annexation of the occupied West Bank, the Foreign Ministry said.

Annexation by force is contrary to International law, it said in a statement.

"The International Court of Justice has ruled that the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories is illegal and must end as soon as possible," the ministry said, calling the settlements in the occupied territories "totally contrary" to international law.

2032 GMT — US says it secured 'further commitments' from Israel as Gaza aid situation deteriorates

The US has secured extra commitments from Israel in the last two days about the situation in besieged Gaza, the White House said.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters he met with Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer for a "detailed" and "constructive" discussion on the current situation in the Middle East.

Noting the US push to increase the amount of humanitarian assistance entering Gaza, Sullivan said: "We have made some progress in that regard. We extracted further commitments from the Israeli side over the course of the past couple of days."

"We want to see those commitments followed through on," he said.

1938 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza 'safe zone' rises to 14

Israel has killed at least 15 Palestinians in its air strikes on southern and central Gaza, witnesses and medical sources said.

Israeli fighter jets hit a house in the al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis, leaving eight people dead, including children, witnesses and medical sources said.

One person was also killed, and several people were wounded in another strike near a tent encampment in al-Mawasi, which was designated by the Israeli army as a "safe zone" for displaced civilians in Gaza, it added.

Five more Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a gathering of civilians in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, witnesses told Anadolu Agency.

For our live updates from Wednesday, November 13, 2024, click here.