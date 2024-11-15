Friday, November 15, 2024

0846 GMT — A fresh strike targeted Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday following an evacuation order issued by the Israeli army, according to an AFP journalist, who witnessed a column of grey smoke rising from the area.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported a "heavy strike" carried out with two missiles fired by an "enemy aircraft" in the area of Bourj al-Barajneh.

A separate bombardment also hit multiple locations in the Israel-besieged Palestinian enclave Gaza.

Five civilians were killed in Israeli shelling targeting Beit Lahia, located in northern Gaza, Palestine's official agency WAFA has said.

Witnesses confirmed that two Palestinians were killed in artillery strikes near the western roundabout area in Beit Lahia. The shelling also killed three others at the General Security junction west of Gaza City.

0850 GMT — Hezbollah claims targeting Israeli military base in Haifa

Hezbollah reportedly has claimed responsibility for a missile attack targeting the Tira al-Carmel military base in southern Haifa, Israel.

In a statement, the Lebanese armed group declared its fighters fired missiles as part of ongoing hostilities with Israel.

The Israeli military confirmed five rockets were launched from Lebanon, directed at the Haifa Bay area.

According to officials, some of the rockets were intercepted by air defence systems.

No further details were available on the extent of damage or casualties inflicted by the assault.

0845 GMT — 3 Israelis injured by rockets fired from Lebanon in northern Israel

Three Israelis were injured on Friday after rockets launched from Lebanon landed near the city of Haifa in northern Israel.

According to Israeli Channel 12, the injuries were caused by shrapnel from rockets that struck close to the Kiryat Bialik settlement near Haifa, with all three sustaining minor injuries.

The Israeli army reported that it detected the launch of approximately five rockets from Lebanon toward the Haifa Bay and Upper Galilee regions.

Following the activation of warning sirens in these areas, the Israeli army announced that some of the rockets had been intercepted, while others fell in open areas.

0750 GMT — 6 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza City

Six Palestinians were killed on Friday in Israeli shelling that targeted northern Gaza City.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the Israeli attack targeted the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood in northern Gaza City, killing six and injuring several civilians.

0124 GMT — Hamas official says group ready for immediate ceasefire deal

A senior member of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas stressed that it is ready for a ceasefire deal and the release of the Israeli hostages as part of a "serious" prisoner exchange.

Basem Naim, a Palestinian physician, politician and a leader in Hamas' politburo, said the last "well-defined, brokered deal" was on July 2.

"It was discussed in all details, and I think we were near to a ceasefire… which can end this war, offer a permanent ceasefire and total withdrawal and prisoner exchange," he said in an interview with Sky News.

Naim said that "unfortunately, (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu preferred to go the other way" and recalled that Israel "committed at least two to three big massacres" in Khan Younis and Gaza City after that.

Referring to the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in July, he noted that after that, they did not receive "any serious proposals."

0044 GMT — Amsterdam city council urges Dutch government to take clear stance against Gaza war

Amsterdam's city council adopted a motion calling on the Dutch government to take a clear position against Israel's war on Gaza, warning of a "real and imminent genocide" in the enclave, local media said.

The motion, which was submitted by several parties, including Denk, De Vonk, Lijst Kabamba and the Party for the Animals, also calls on the government to take responsibility and provide support to aid organisations in Gaza.

The council feels that the Dutch government is suppressing attention to the Palestinian cause and wants to make a counter-voice heard that many Palestinian Amsterdammers also express.

0003 GMT — Blast from drone launched from Lebanon injures 2 Israeli soldiers

Two Israeli soldiers were injured from an explosion of a drone launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel, according to the army.

The drone fell and exploded in the Eliakim base south of Haifa after being chased by Israeli air defences for nearly 40 minutes, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported.

2145 GMT — Israel kills 12 people in Lebanon's civil defence centre

Lebanon said at least 12 people were killed in an Israeli strike targeting the main civil defence facility in the eastern Baalbek area, with the rescuers counting eight members among the dead.

"The Israeli enemy strike on a civil defence centre in Douris killed 12 people" with body parts recovered and rescue operations ongoing, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

It condemned "the second Israeli attack on a health emergency facility in less than two hours" after an earlier attack killed Hezbollah-affiliated rescuers. Civil Defence said, "Eight personnel from the... Baalbek regional centre were killed".

2026 GMT — US knows 'not enough' aid getting in Gaza: Pentagon

The US is aware that "not enough" aid is getting into besieged Gaza, a Pentagon official said.

"We know how dire the humanitarian situation is in Gaza, and that's why every single day, not just here at this department, but the interagency, continues to work with our Israeli partners to get more aid in, because we know not enough is getting in," spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Singh said that "not enough has been done in Gaza," but the US would continue to urge a ceasefire and more humanitarian aid to get into the enclave.

2000 GMT — US lawmaker calls on Blinken to resign for not changing policy on arming Israel

A US congresswoman urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to resign for not changing the policy on arms supply to Israel.

"Secretary Blinken exposed his lie by announcing that there will be no change to any policy, despite admitting that the Israeli government has still failed to comply with all of their demands.

"Secretary Blinken has continued to lie to Congress and should resign," Rashida Tlaib said on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Tlaib said the Biden administration continues to ignore reports that Israel is blocking humanitarian aid into Gaza in violation of US and international law.

"US law is very clear: No nation blocking US humanitarian assistance can receive US weapons. The Biden administration cannot pick and choose when they comply with our own laws," the Palestinian-American lawmaker said.

