By Brian Okoth

Botswana's President Duma Boko has appointed Bogolo Kenewendo as the country's mining minister, a key position that places her in charge of Botswana's lucrative diamonds industry.

Kenewendo was recently sworn in as Botswana's Specially Elected Member of Parliament.

She was sponsored to parliament by the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), which fronted President Boko's candidature in Botswana's October 30 elections.

Thirty-seven-year-old Kenewendo previously served as cabinet minister in former President Mokgweetsi Masisi's government.

Former Member of Parliament

She was 30 years old when President Masisi named her Botswana's minister for investment, trade, and industry in April 2018.

Kenewendo served in that capacity until November 2019.

Prior to that, she had served as Specially Elected Member of Parliament from 2017.

Botswana's former ruling party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) — under the then-President Ian Khama — was the political outfit that first sponsored Kenewendo to parliament seven years ago.

Heartbeat ministry

During her tenure as trade minister, she focused on promoting economic diversification, attracting foreign investment, and enhancing Botswana's economic competiveness.

President Boko has since entrusted her with the country's heartbeat ministry — mining.

The mining sector in Botswana provides about 40% of all government revenue, with diamond being the country's most precious resource.

Botswana, which produces 20% of the world's diamond, is Africa's largest diamond producer.

Eighty percent of exports

Globally, it ranks second, behind Russia.

According to the IMF, diamond accounts for 80% of Botswana's exports, a third of its revenue, and a quarter of its GDP.

In 2022, the Southern African nation exported diamonds worth $7.4 billion.

And those figures just go to show the weight of the ministry Kenewendo is taking charge of.

Impressive resume

Her educational background and resume are impressive, aligning with the demands of the important docket.

She holds a Master's Degree in International Economics from the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom, and a Bachelor of Economics Degree from the University of Botswana.

After completing her master's education in 2016, she was hired as a consultant in Botswana and thereafter as an economist by Ghana's trade and industry ministry.

She briefly worked in Ghana, and returned to Botswana, where she was chosen as a parliamentarian in 2017. During her time in parliament, she championed children and women's welfare.

'Youth leadership in Africa not new'

Now, the ball is in her court as mining minister.

Kenewendo's famous quote, as told to the United Nations, is: "If you look at history closely, you will realise that youth leadership in Africa is not new."

On Thursday, November 14th, President Boko also appointed five other cabinet ministers.

They are Nelson Ramaotwana, who will be in charge of justice ministry, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa for local government, Tiroyaone Ntsima for trade ministry, David Tshere (communications), and retired Major-General Pius Mokgware (labour).

Vice president doubles as finance minister

Earlier in the week, Boko named six cabinet ministers, including Miss Botswana 2022 Lesego Chombo, who is the country's youth and gender affairs minister.

The other ministries already filled include health, agriculture, child welfare, and foreign affairs.

Botswana's Vice President Ndaba Gaolathe doubles as the country's finance minister.

