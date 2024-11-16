Saturday, November 16, 2024

10:26 GMT — The health ministry in Gaza has said that at least 43,799 people have been killed in more than 13 months of Israel's war on the Palestinian enclave.

The toll includes 35 deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the ministry, which said 103,601 people have been wounded in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

10:36 GMT — Israel conducts fresh strikes on south Beirut: report

A new air strike targeted the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut around midday, according to AFPTV footage, after the area was hit earlier in the day.

AFPTV images showed a column of smoke rising over the suburbs, while Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported a raid by "enemy aircraft" in the neighbourhood of Chiyah.

Before the strike, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee had urged residents of three neighbourhoods to leave the area.

07:25 GMT — Israel claims intercepting rocket from east, 2 drones from Lebanon

Israel has claimed that it intercepted a rocket launched from the east, as well as two drones from Lebanon, following warning sirens were activated in Eilat in the south and Nahariya and parts of western Galilee in the north.

The Israeli army said in a statement that it detected and intercepted a rocket launched from the east before it entered Israeli airspace.

The term "east" is typically used by the Israeli army to refer to drones launched from Iraq.

In a separate statement, the Israeli army said it intercepted two drones launched from Lebanon towards western Galilee.

07:07 GMT — Israel's heavy barrage hits Gaza, killing numerous Palestinians

Three Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in an early morning Israeli air strike on the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the air strike in Beit Lahia left three people dead and several wounded.

The wounded were transported to nearby hospitals, including Al-Ahli Baptist and Kamal Adwan hospitals, for urgent medical care.

Eyewitnesses reported intense artillery shelling by Israeli forces in Beit Lahia and Jabalia, with dozens of houses destroyed in western Jabalia.

Loud explosions and thick plumes of smoke were visible in the area, indicating the Israeli army's ongoing military invasion.

06:58 GMT — Strike hits south Beirut after Israeli evacuation call: report

A strike hit the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Saturday, AFPTV footage showed, shortly after the Israeli army issued a new call to evacuate the area.

AFPTV video showed a plume of smoke rising over the buildings in the area.

Shortly before the strike, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X a call for residents of the Haret Hreik suburb to evacuate.

02:00 GMT —Israel kills 11 more Palestinians in ongoing Gaza genocide

Israel has killed 11 Palestinians and wounded several others in its bombardment of the southern and northern Gaza, WAFA news agency reported.

The Palestinian news agency said that Israeli invaders killed four civilians and wounded several others in its shelling of al-Karama neighbourhood north of Gaza City.

Israeli military also killed the other two and wounded others after bombing a house in the neighbourhood of Zeitoun southeast of the city.

The agency added that the Israeli army shot a young man dead as he tried to flee from northern Gaza to the centre of the blockaded enclave.

In southern Gaza, rescue workers recovered the bodies of four civilians killed by Israeli strikes in different areas of Rafah.

01:00 GMT — Hezbollah targets Israeli army bases

Hezbollah has announced that it launched rocket and drone strikes targeting Israeli military bases, settlements and troops in northern Israel and southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese group said it carried out 31 operations against Israeli soldiers, bases and settlements.

It claimed that fighters struck the Israeli military's Tirat Carmel base, south of Haifa, and the Shraga base near Acre, using advanced rockets.

It also reported targeting nine Israeli troop gatherings near the settlements of Doviv, Sa'sa', Misgav Am and Yiron in northern Israel.

In addition, Hezbollah said it attacked 19 Israeli troop positions near the Lebanese towns of Maroun al-Ras, Markaba, Khiyam, Hanine and Talloussah.

Israeli Army Radio, meanwhile, said at least 40 rockets and three combat drones were detected being fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel, triggering the activation of the air-raids sirens in northern Israel.

