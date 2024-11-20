More than a dozen soldiers were killed in an attack on a military base in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state, said local and military sources.

The terrorists attacked the base in the remote town of Kareto in the Mobbar Local Government Area on Tuesday with improvised explosives and guns, residents told Anadolu news agency.

Heavy shooting was heard from the base as troops engaged Boko Haram terrorists in a gun battle, residents said.

They said the terrorists returned hours later to resume their attack with some civilians also hit by bullets.

Years of attacks

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum conveyed his condolences to the military

"I convey our heartfelt condolences to the armed forces and families of the deceased over the demise of our fellow compatriots. May Allah rest their souls and grant fortitude to the affected families," the governor said in a statement issued by Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security Usman Tar.

Zulum said the state government identified with the military over the loss.

The attack came days after a raid by Boko Haram that led to the deaths of some soldiers.

Nigeria has been experiencing 14 years of terrorist attacks which have led to the deaths of more than 100,000 people and the displacement of more than three million others, according to the county's National Emergency Management Agency.

