AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigerian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack on military base
Boko Haram terrorists used explosives and guns during the attack in Mobbar area of Borno state.
Nigerian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack on military base
The Nigerian military has been battling against Boko Haram since 2009. Photo: Others / Others
November 20, 2024

More than a dozen soldiers were killed in an attack on a military base in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state, said local and military sources.

The terrorists attacked the base in the remote town of Kareto in the Mobbar Local Government Area on Tuesday with improvised explosives and guns, residents told Anadolu news agency.

Heavy shooting was heard from the base as troops engaged Boko Haram terrorists in a gun battle, residents said.

They said the terrorists returned hours later to resume their attack with some civilians also hit by bullets.

Years of attacks

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum conveyed his condolences to the military

"I convey our heartfelt condolences to the armed forces and families of the deceased over the demise of our fellow compatriots. May Allah rest their souls and grant fortitude to the affected families," the governor said in a statement issued by Borno State Commissioner for Information and Internal Security Usman Tar.

Zulum said the state government identified with the military over the loss.

The attack came days after a raid by Boko Haram that led to the deaths of some soldiers.

Nigeria has been experiencing 14 years of terrorist attacks which have led to the deaths of more than 100,000 people and the displacement of more than three million others, according to the county's National Emergency Management Agency.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us