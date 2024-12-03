AFRICA
Gunmen kill Beninese soldiers near Niger border
Gunmen have killed three soldiers who were guarding an oil pipeline near Benin's border with Niger.
Insurgent attacks in northern Benin have increased in recent years. / Photo: Reuters
December 3, 2024

Gunmen have killed three soldiers who were guarding an oil pipeline in Benin, a military source said on Tuesday, in the latest attack in the West African country where insurgent violence is rising.

"Four soldiers were also wounded and are receiving emergency care" after the incident on Monday in the northeastern city of Malanville, the source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to discuss it.

The troops were part of Operation Mirador, launched in 2022 to secure Benin's borders amid a surge of insurgent violence in West Africa, the officer said.

Malanville sits on Benin's border with Niger, which has been rocked by attacks in recent years, as have nearby Sahel states Mali and Burkina Faso.

Attacks increase

The oil pipeline connects the Agadem oil fields in southeastern Niger to the Benin coast.

Another operation in June killed seven soldiers in Benin in a national park on the Burkina Faso border.

Attacks in northern Benin have increased in recent years. The authorities accuse members of insurgent groups based in neighbouring countries.

Benin's authorities rarely speak publicly on such offensives. In April 2023, they said there had been around 20 cross-border incursions since 2021.

Neighbouring countries also face attacks

Operation Mirador was launched the following year with 3,000 troops. Benin has recruited an additional 5,000 to reinforce security in the north.

Neighbouring Ghana and Togo have also suffered insurgent attacks in recent years.

SOURCE:AFP
