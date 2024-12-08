Syria's opposition has declared the end of Bashar al-Assad's rule in Syria, saying they have toppled him as they swept into Damascus and sent him fleeing.

Here is a timeline of the 11 day lightning offensive that led to Assad's fall:

November 27

The opposition launched a surprise attack on the Syrian army in the northern province of Aleppo.

November 28

Opposition cuts the highway linking Aleppo to Syria's capital Damascus.

November 29, 30

Opposition shelled Aleppo and entered the northern city in a blitz assault against regime forces.

Russian warplanes launched raids on Aleppo city "for the first time since 2016."

The opposition seized control of most of Aleppo within a day and holds more than 80 towns and villages in the north.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts expressing concerns over the "dangerous" escalation of hostilities.

December 1

Aleppo city is out of control of Syrian regime forces" for the first time in more than a decade.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to Damascus to meet Assad, saying before his departure that Tehran would "firmly support the Syrian government and army".

December 2

Russia and Iran pledged "unconditional support" for Assad regime.

December 5

The opposition captured Hama, Syria's fourth largest city, after days of fierce fighting with Assad's forces.

December 6

The opposition reaches within striking distance of Syria's Homs, known as the "capital of the revolution".

December 7

The opposition take Homs.

Regime's Defence ministry denies news of the army's withdrawal from around Damascus.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Syria "is tired of war, blood and tears".

December 8

The regime's army and other forces pull out of Damascus International Airport after Assad reportedly flees the country.

Opposition enters Damascus and declares the end of Assad's rule, sending residents streaming into the streets to celebrate.

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed al-Jalali says he is ready to "cooperate" with any leadership chosen by the people and for any handover process.

