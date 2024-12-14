SPORTS
Liverpool come from behind twice to draw 2-2 against Fulham
Diogo Jota scores in the 86th to salvage the draw as Liverpool remain top of the table on 36 points and with a game in hand.
Liverpool's striker Diogo Jota (R) celebrates with teammate Darwin Nunez (L) after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match against Fulham.   / Photo: AFP
December 14, 2024

Liverpool's Diogo Jota bagged a last-gasp equaliser to salvage a breathless 2-2 Premier League draw for the 10-man Reds at Anfield on Saturday, with Arne Slot's men twice roaring back from a goal down.

Liverpool remained top of the table on 36 points and with a game in hand after the postponement of last weekend's match at Everton.

Andreas Pereira got Fulham on the scoresheet in the 11th minute with an acrobatic volley from Antonee Robinson's cross which took a bounce off Andy Robertson's thigh and went past goalkeeper Alisson.

Robertson was shown a red card six minutes later for a lunging tackle on Harry Wilson that denied an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Gakpo's equaliser

Cody Gakpo levelled in the 47th minute when he dived from close range to head in Mohamed Salah's sumptuous cross. But Rodrigo Muniz put Fulham ahead again in the 76th when he bundled in Robinson's cross while crashing into Alisson.

Liverpool continued to press and Jota brilliantly slotted past Bernd Leno in the 86th as Liverpool narrowly avoided what would have been only the second loss for Slot in 23 games across all competitions as Liverpool boss.

SOURCE:Reuters
