Niger's military leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani, has reaffirmed the country's decision to leave the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), stating that it is an "irreversible" move made after ''careful consideration''.

''First, as you know, our country, together with our other two fraternal countries, Burkina Faso and Mali, decided to leave ECOWAS. This is an irreversible decision, because it is long and carefully considered,” Tiani said in a televised address on Tuesday night, the eve of Niger's Republic Day anniversary.

Tiani emphasised that Niger's exit from ECOWAS is part of the country's effort to reclaim its "full sovereignty."

Confronting terrorism

He highlighted the country's ability to ''stand alone'', confront terrorism, and manage its finances without relying on foreign aid, which he believes is often used to threaten the country.

“What we have succeeded in is proving that Niger can stand for it, courageously and successfully confront terrorism, pay its officials, ensure its sovereignty expenditure in general, and, in short, live without the so-called foreign assistance often used to threaten or humiliate Nigeriens.”

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have decided leave the West African regional bloc ECOWAS, accusing the group of leaning towards Western interests and deviating from its founding principles.

However, Tiani assured that Niger will maintain good relations with its neighbouring countries and continue to cooperate with them even after the impending exit.

Achieving goals

Niger became a republic on December 18, 1958, when it adopted its constitution. It gained independence from France in August 1960.

The military leader used the commemoration to call for unity and patriotism among Nigeriens, saying that's the only way they could help towards the country's development.

"For my part, I would like to reiterate my solemn oath never to betray your aspirations and to work with you together to achieve our common goals of independence, peace, security, and progress for the happiness of all,'' he promised.

This development comes after Niger, along with Burkina Faso and Mali, signed a charter establishing the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) in September last year.

''I would therefore like to reassure all Nigeriens and, beyond that, all our fellow citizens of the AES Confederation, that the exit from ECOWAS will not lead to chaos for our countries and their nationals,'' Abdourahmane Tiani said.

The AES says it aims to provide collective defence and mutual assistance to its member states.

The three countries have since broken military and economic ties with their former colonial ruler, France, accusing it of exploiting them instead of helping to deal with their security and development challenges.

